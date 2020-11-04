Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Transparency Resolves Shame

Living soul-out means being ashamed of nothing.

Photo by Joshua Earle on Unsplash
I’ve lived in shame of my body.

I’ve lived in shame of my hidden gluttonous urges.

I’ve lived in shame of my memory of insignificant details.

I’ve lived in shame of my shame.

I’ve lived in shame of my talents and gifts.

I’ve lived in shame of not being perfect or not knowing.

I’ve lived in shame of my desire to accumulate wealth.

I’ve lived in shame of having everything I need, and still wanting more.

I’ve lived in shame of being molested.

I’ve lived in shame of my heightened sexual desires.

I’ve lived in shame of abusing and manipulating others for my own benefit.

I’ve lived in shame of my failures.

I’ve lived in shame of my successes.

I’ve lived in shame of “original sin.”

I’ve lived in shame of not having it all figured out.

I’ve lived in shame of being human.

I am still healing and resolving all of the above.

We’re only as sick as the secrets we keep.

Transparency enables integrity.

Integrity is being the same person in the dark and the light, by yourself or in a crowd.

Transparency resolves shame.

And that’s why I share everything.

I desire to live soul-out

And that requires being ashamed of nothing about who I’ve been, who I am, and whom I am becoming.

I resolve to unapologetically and unconditionally surrender to life.

And there are no keeping secrets from life.

    Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

    Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

     

    A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

     

    Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

     

    Through private coaching, mastermind groups, and training, Mike helps business owners achieve higher levels of success and happiness in all areas of life.

     

    Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

