Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Transparency and Tackling the Pay Gap Issue

Pay gaps among employees are a major source of discrimination in the modern job market. Only a few nations have managed to close the gap and ensure that most of their citizens get fairly equal payment. One thing that many of these countries have in common is that these companies are legally required to disclose their payment […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Pay gaps among employees are a major source of discrimination in the modern job market. Only a few nations have managed to close the gap and ensure that most of their citizens get fairly equal payment. One thing that many of these countries have in common is that these companies are legally required to disclose their payment for all employees.

On the most basic level, this can make it seem like transparency is the key to ending wage gaps. By allowing all employees access to how much their coworkers are paid, the theory is that employees can negotiate for fairer pay. However, it turns out that transparency alone is not enough to solve pay gaps.

This was shown when Blizzard Entertainment employees created a crowdsourced spreadsheet showing employee pay throughout the company. Employees quickly discovered that women and other minorities were not receiving equal pay. However, this increase in transparency has not led to closing pay gaps at Blizzard. The problem is that transparency by itself just makes wage gaps evident.

It does not address all the underlying structures that could be leading to pay gap inequity. Companies who have successfully closed wage gaps have been companies that actively took steps to analyze and address pay gaps. This involves looking at the overall average of payment for a certain position, recognizing that minorities may be on the lower end of the wage spectrum, and figuring out how they can adjust the problem.

Those who suggest that transparency alone is enough to close wage gaps are putting the entire burden of pay gaps on employees. This mindset is seen in people saying things like women are paid less because they are not brave enough to negotiate in their interviews. However, it leaves out problems like women being seen as demanding when they ask for pay and companies that do not provide women with the mentorship or team support needed for promotions.

Instead of just trying to make minorities advocate for themselves on an individual basis, system-wide change is needed. By getting companies to actually adjust their organization-wide pay structures, pay gaps can be more fully addressed. However, the challenge is actually getting companies to do so even if not legally required to.

    Brie Neumann Headshot

    Brie Neumann, Legal Assistant at Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners

    Brie Neumann is a legal associate based in New York, New York. After obtaining her Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center, Brie began working in a number of different positions within the field of private equity, with her most recent role at Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. While working towards her degree, she was also a frequent writer for the Georgetown Journal of Legal Ethics. One of her publications has since been cited in a number of industry research papers.

    Throughout her education and career, Brie Neumann has prioritized supporting women in leadership. During undergrad, she helped coordinate a program aimed at promoting self-worth in girls aged 11-14. The program helped connect the girls with positive community role models and provided them with growth opportunities. As Brie has progressed in her career, she’s continuously looked for ways to support fellow women. 

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Max Fialla for Clarin
    Work Smarter//

    What Can We Do to Walk Our Talk When it Comes to Women in the Workplace?

    by Silvina Moschini
    Work Smarter//

    5 Things We Still Get Wrong About the Gender Pay Gap

    by Glassdoor
    Larry Washburn/ Getty Images
    Work Smarter//

    Leveling the Paying Field for 99.7 Percent of American Businesses

    by Jay Fulcher

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.