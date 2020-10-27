Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Transitioning Your Kids into Distance Learners

With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading, schools have shut down to keep the teachers and students safe. But since children aren’t at school, they have no way to learn. Or so you might think. Just because children aren’t able to go to school doesn’t mean they’re unable to learn. It is possible to teach them at […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Transitioning Your Kids into Distance Learners - Shannon Burton

With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading, schools have shut down to keep the teachers and students safe. But since children aren’t at school, they have no way to learn. Or so you might think. Just because children aren’t able to go to school doesn’t mean they’re unable to learn. It is possible to teach them at home.

Here are a few tips for teaching children at home successfully.

Set a Schedule

Just because COVID-19 has shut down schools, that doesn’t mean an early summer vacation. The first tip of teaching children at home is to make them adhere to a schedule. It should be the same schedule that they followed when they went to public school. The only thing that has to change is the learning environment. Other than that, they should always follow the routine of getting dressed, eating breakfast, brushing their teeth, and then going to school.

Gather the Right Material

Unless the child is a teenager with their own set of school books, parents need to gather the necessary learning materials. This can include flashcards with vocabulary words, pop quizzes, and online learning sessions. Thanks to the evolution of modern technology and the internet, there are tons of free online courses that are just as effective as regular schools. Places like Coursera and Khan Academy are fantastic places to help educate children.

Play the Role of the Teacher

Finally, children need someone to keep them on track while they’re learning. One of the most significant drawbacks of homeschooling is giving children too much autonomy. That is to say; they shouldn’t be allowed to do things like get a quick snack or go to the bathroom.

However, some children like to break their limits and do other things that aren’t related to school. Aside from helping them with their homework, it’s the parent’s job to ensure their child is learning and not doing anything else.

While it’s true, COVID-19 has changed life as we know it, that’s not an excuse for children to stop learning. Life may be changing, but it still goes on. This information is to help those who are teaching their children at home. 

    Shannon Burton, New York Educational Professional

    Dr. Shannon Burton is a High School Principal and Professor of Education with experience in business, healthcare, and Mathematics. He is a sought out educator with a vast amount of experience training future teachers throughout the state of New York.

    Dr. Shannon Burton got his educational start as a public school math teacher in Yonkers, New York. After 8 year successful years in that position, he moved into the role of Assistant Principal for Mathematics and Public relations. In addition, Dr. Burton has also served as a middle school principal in inner-city New York. In this role, Dr. Burton worked to help close the achievement gap. With his help, students graduated from 8th grade with over 9 New York State Regents Examinations completed.

    Dr. Shannon Burton has also spearheaded the opening of a new middle school which is currently under candidacy for the International Baccalaureate Program. He also serves as a visiting professor for a variety of local universities in New York. In this role, he teaches a variety of graduate and undergraduate level courses in business, mathematics, and education.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Prioritize Student Mental Health During Uncertain Times

    by Laura Douglas
    Community//

    Why Back-to-School Disrupts Productivity

    by John Rampton
    VMG Studios producer Cyndi Butz-Houghton with her daughter on a Zoom call while working remotely
    Community//

    How to Balance Being a Full-Time Employee and Part-Time Teacher During COVID-19

    by Kelly Sparks

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.