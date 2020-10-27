Transitioning Your Kids into Distance Learners

With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading, schools have shut down to keep the teachers and students safe. But since children aren’t at school, they have no way to learn. Or so you might think. Just because children aren’t able to go to school doesn’t mean they’re unable to learn. It is possible to teach them at home.

Here are a few tips for teaching children at home successfully.

Just because COVID-19 has shut down schools, that doesn’t mean an early summer vacation. The first tip of teaching children at home is to make them adhere to a schedule. It should be the same schedule that they followed when they went to public school. The only thing that has to change is the learning environment. Other than that, they should always follow the routine of getting dressed, eating breakfast, brushing their teeth, and then going to school.

Unless the child is a teenager with their own set of school books, parents need to gather the necessary learning materials. This can include flashcards with vocabulary words, pop quizzes, and online learning sessions. Thanks to the evolution of modern technology and the internet, there are tons of free online courses that are just as effective as regular schools. Places like Coursera and Khan Academy are fantastic places to help educate children.

Finally, children need someone to keep them on track while they’re learning. One of the most significant drawbacks of homeschooling is giving children too much autonomy. That is to say; they shouldn’t be allowed to do things like get a quick snack or go to the bathroom.

However, some children like to break their limits and do other things that aren’t related to school. Aside from helping them with their homework, it’s the parent’s job to ensure their child is learning and not doing anything else.

While it’s true, COVID-19 has changed life as we know it, that’s not an excuse for children to stop learning. Life may be changing, but it still goes on. This information is to help those who are teaching their children at home.