Transitioning out of Lockdown as a Small Business Owner

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have tipped many small businesses into uncharted territory. If you are a small business owner wondering what the next step is, or how you can plan for turbulent times ahead, here are a few tips to consider.

Engage with Your Customers

The customer is an essential stakeholder for any business. Engaging with your customers, especially as things start to open up, is vital. From informing them about your company resuming operations to new safety procedures to your commitment to meeting the needs of your customer in a post lockdown era, communicating with your customer is an important part of engagement.

Analyze Your Marketing Strategy

Whatever strategy you have in place for your marketing, now is the time to look at it closely and analyze whether it is still serving you as best it can, or if it needs to be tweaked to fit the needs of a post-pandemic era. Whatever you choose, remember to be consistent in your plan, remain authentic, and communicate your business’s point of view with every customer and brand touchpoint.

However Nerve-Wracking It Might Be, Make a Financial Plan

Economic crisis, at the global and national level, is a speculated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s important to analyze the financial health of your business and re-evaluate your business goals. Every small business usually has the same key expenses, which include employee salaries, rent, utility bills, etc. Brainstorm ideas on how you can potentially spread out costs and what options may be available to you.

Consider a Technology Upgrade

If there is one key take away from running a small business during a pandemic, it’s the significance of technology in modern business. Now more than ever is the time to implement an agile, relevant, and robust technology system that operates efficiently and can go a long way in fortifying your business.

Tap into Resources Provided by Government and Financial Institutions

There are initiatives out there that support small business owners. Be up to date with how you can benefit from aid and reduce financial strain.

For example, Congress recently passed a bill that provides additional flexibility for PPP loans. Changes from this House Bill include:

Extension of the program to Dec. 31, 2020 from June 30, 2020

Nonpayroll costs increased to 40% vs. 25%

Extending the covered periods from 8 weeks to 24 weeks while also extending the re-hire period

Loan terms changed from 2 years to 5 years if you aren’t forgiven

Employer FICA deferral changed to full access vs. termination at forgiveness

While the tips above can help you transition effectively out of lockdown, remind yourself and your team that you can do great things even when you’re unsure what the future holds. You can do so much more than just survive. You can thrive!

For more information on how you can get marketing help for your small business, why not join me in the Idea Coach Community? Whatever level of service is right for you, from community support to exclusive one-on-one coaching, you can bring those big ideas to life!