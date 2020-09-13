Transforming Your Life; Power of the Human Mind

Although extrinsic circumstances bear a great impact on one’s preliminary success, it is the intrinsic mindset that determines one’s final outcome. It does not matter how much time or money you dish into attaining a goal; if you are not in possession of the proper behaviorism, it is quite rudimentary that you wave goodbye to any aspirations. As is known, children are rather certain that all their dreams, even the wildest ones, will one day contort into reality. As we mature, we take upon a view of the world that could be considered ‘pessimistic’. However, the correct attitude is one that entails a hodgepodge of both discipline and dreams – positive, yet not blissfully empty. So, how does one go about acquiring such a mentality? Allow me to explain.

Short-Term and Long-Term Goals

This step is perhaps the cardinal of all other possible ones: creating a list of short-term and long-term goals and adopting these tactics into your life. For instance, short-term goals would demand for endeavors you wish to accomplish within the next weeks, months, or year. Long-term goals warrant a deeper discernation; if you wish to complete this task, spend quite a bit of time brainstorming long-term goals, for these particular objectives have potential to define your whole life.

After finalizing your list, check back on it everyday; mark off goals you have fulfilled and maybe jot down the challenges and triumphs you had along the way. In the end, you will come to realize the power of short-term and long-term goals.

Realizing the Importance of “Tomorrow”

It is humane to undergo days where you feel distinctly sluggish or unproductive. It is also common to experience periods of time where you are on a roll, gleaning victories every which way. However, it is not the actual day that matters most, but what you do afterwards; After one prosperous day, will you allow yourself to relax or keep going? After one hapless day, will you allow yourself to sink lower or get up? This is key to resilience; being able to comprehend the dire significance of “tomorrow”. If you spend everyday wallowing in activities that stem your potential, this shall become a routine. However, if you indulge in pursuits that stimulate your potential, this will also become a habit; and a righteous one at that.

Eliminating Self-Deprecation

Unfortunately, many do not realize the large difference between self-deprecation and discipline. If you pepper yourself with snide or belittling comments, the only factor pushing you forward is fear; fear of sustaining a similar measure of verbal abuse from yourself. Nevertheless, an appropriate portion of discipline can guide you down an adequate path with an inevitably favorable outcome. An example of a suitable regimen would be: waking up early every morning, generating a schedule, consuming a healthy breakfast, and beginning to work with an enlightened and resolute demeanor.

Although it is important to understand when you are lacking productivity, self-deprecation is indefinitely not the road to traverse upon. Instead, modify your routine to adhere to whatever mistakes you may be making. And remember, stay calm.

Stop Setting Limits

We are all, of course, acquainted with the common statement, “Reach for the moon. Even if you miss, you will land amongst the stars.” Although this quote may be regarded as inspirational, it is rather ludicrous due to its nature of imposing unseemly constraints upon success. All these boundaries considered “realistic” do not exist; they are manifested by an ingrained negativity. Next time you deem a task impossible, I would like for you to reconsider the ilk of your perception; what is the exact cause of you viewing this certain venture as unfeasible? How can you adjust your outlook from “impossible” to “I’m possible”?

Building a Support System

Everytime we view a prosperous athlete, politician, actor, and so on, it is quite recurrent to wonder how that particular person came so drastically far in life. The answer is rather simple: they built a support system of people who forced them to swim towards the surface, not sink down to rock bottom. And it is mandatory that you do the same. At first, it can be quite aggravating to endure being relentlessly pushed out of your comfort zone. However, with time, you will come to appreciate those who championed you, even in times when you refused to continue.