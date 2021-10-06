Contributor Log In
Transforming to a brave new bold world

Book on how man and machines will change the world

First Bold is thought-provoking. It makes you think of the past, present, and future world that is co-created by man and machine. Why read Bold. Because although written, years ago, it’s amazingly correct in its projections, strategies, and bold outcomes.

The author starts with the rapid pace of technology acceleration and makes the case for bold entrepreneurial strategies to leverage change. Interesting were the case studies cited, data-based revelations, and calls for action.

The book eloquently discusses how technology is a driver but the real heroes are the leaders and teams that keep taking humanity to higher levels of knowledge and capacity…. as far as, the moon.

This book is for anyone who wants to take a fantasy into reality and is looking for engagement in the transformation of a new bold society – that I hope will be more equitable and sustainable for all.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

