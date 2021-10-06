Transforming to a brave new bold world

Book on how man and machines will change the world

First Bold is thought-provoking. It makes you think of the past, present, and future world that is co-created by man and machine. Why read Bold. Because although written, years ago, it’s amazingly correct in its projections, strategies, and bold outcomes.

The author starts with the rapid pace of technology acceleration and makes the case for bold entrepreneurial strategies to leverage change. Interesting were the case studies cited, data-based revelations, and calls for action.

The book eloquently discusses how technology is a driver but the real heroes are the leaders and teams that keep taking humanity to higher levels of knowledge and capacity…. as far as, the moon.

This book is for anyone who wants to take a fantasy into reality and is looking for engagement in the transformation of a new bold society – that I hope will be more equitable and sustainable for all.