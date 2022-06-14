Transforming Communities Through Service

What does “service” really mean? At Points of Light, we promote national service, like AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors, because it unites our country, advances our workforce, helps address the needs of underserved communities and transforms lives.

As part of The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration, which honors individuals demonstrating the transformative power of service annually, Points of Light created the Inspiration Honor Roll. This special part of the Awards recognizes both acts of kindness and service that demonstrate the light that individuals bring to their communities around the world.

Individuals can nominate someone they know who embodies service in their communities, and Points of Lights posts their stories on the Inspiration Honor Roll website over the course of several months.

Then, at The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration, we feature a handful of inspiring individuals around the globe in Inspiration Spotlights. Individuals like Steve Delman and Ava Reinfeld, Senior Corps RSVP volunteers. They have gone above and beyond since the pandemic started, delivering hundreds of meals to isolated older adults.

Whether big or small, your service to the community has a tangible impact on the lives of your neighbors, friends and family. Points of Light is dedicated to empowering people to stand up, take action and accelerate change within their communities. We do this work year-round and invite you to continue following along with us on social media to see daily stories of hope and inspiration and to share our work with your network. Together, we have the power to create transformative change.