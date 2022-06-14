Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive
Thrive
Civic Engagement and Purpose

Transforming Communities Through Service

What does “service” really mean? At Points of Light, we promote national service, like AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors, because it unites our country, advances our workforce, helps address the needs of underserved communities and transforms lives.   As part of The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration, which honors individuals demonstrating the transformative power of service […]

By

What does “service” really mean? At Points of Light, we promote national service, like AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors, because it unites our country, advances our workforce, helps address the needs of underserved communities and transforms lives.  

As part of The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration, which honors individuals demonstrating the transformative power of service annually, Points of Light created the Inspiration Honor Roll. This special part of the Awards recognizes both acts of kindness and service that demonstrate the light that individuals bring to their communities around the world. 

Individuals can nominate someone they know who embodies service in their communities, and Points of Lights posts their stories on the Inspiration Honor Roll website over the course of several months.

Then, at The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration, we feature a handful of inspiring individuals around the globe in Inspiration Spotlights. Individuals like Steve Delman and Ava Reinfeld, Senior Corps RSVP volunteers. They have gone above and beyond since the pandemic started, delivering hundreds of meals to isolated older adults. 

Whether big or small, your service to the community has a tangible impact on the lives of your neighbors, friends and family. Points of Light is dedicated to empowering people to stand up, take action and accelerate change within their communities. We do this work year-round and invite you to continue following along with us on social media to see daily stories of hope and inspiration and to share our work with your network. Together, we have the power to create transformative change. 

Diane Quest, Chief External Affairs Officer at Points of Light

Diane Quest is the chief external affairs officer at Points of Light where she leads the external affairs division comprised of the marketing and communications department, the events management department, customer care and mission recognition programs. An accomplished communications professional, she brings 20 years’ experience developing and executing all aspects of marketing and communications. In her prior role at MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership, she successfully led a rebranding effort that increased visibility in earned media and social media and doubled registration at the organization’s annual national conference. She previously served at The Pew Charitable Trusts as a communications manager and as the national media director at the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Diane also has experience working within the federal government as the media and legislative affairs liaison for the inspector general at the U.S. Department of State and began her career as a television journalist.  

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Photo by Jack Sparrow
Civic Engagement and Purpose//

Ways You Can Take Action After Acts of Violence Affect Our Community 

by Diane Quest
Thomas Barwick/ Getty Images
Civic Engagement and Purpose//

Introducing ‘Civic Engagement and Purpose,’ a Special Section About Using Your Power to Do Good

by Natalye Paquin
Two people push a sea lion pup in a wheelbarrow.
Civic Engagement and Purpose//

Lifelong Ocean Lover Volunteers to Promote Conservation

by Diane Quest
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.