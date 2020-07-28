Transform Your Side Hustle Into a Lucrative Business

Are you feeling stuck in your business, throwing spaghetti at the walls, roaming around in the dark, wondering when and if this thing is EVER GOING TO TAKE OFF?



I get it! I was there not too long ago myself. And when I realized that so many other entrepreneurs out there were earning six and seven figures in the online space, then it was possible for me to do it, too!



That’s when I learned that getting a mentor was the ONLY shortcut to success. So I took a giant step back from my business to invest in a coach so that I could cut my learning curve and frustration in half and get where I wanted to go faster.



I didn’t have the money at the beginning, but I found it. I sold things around my house on FB marketplace and on Craigslist. I borrowed it. I created online products that I could sell. I tapped into my resourcefulness and did whatever I had to do to make it happen. Because life is short, I have big goals and dreams that need accomplishing, and no time for excuses.



So step one is to follow the lead of someone who’s done what you want to achieve.



Next, get super clear on the bigger vision for your life and business. Know where you want to go so you can map out your plan to get there. Do your research so you know exactly what it’s going to take to become the person who can be, do and have it all.



Identify who your ideal client is and the problem that you solve. It’s important to have a niche so that your message resonates with your target audience. Because if you’re trying to message to everyone, it gets diluted and you end up reaching no one.



Once you have clarity on who your avatar is, your content will flow from your heart and soul, because you’re speaking to the person you would love to work with. You’re building the like-know-and-trust factor. You’ll have loads of friend requests pouring in with leads in your inbox asking how they can work with you instead of the other way around.



Don’t be afraid to share your story and the journey you’re on. People buy people, not companies, products or services. Stories and images can go a thousand miles, and when you show your vulnerability and behind the scenes of your life as an entrepreneur, you’re creating relatability with your dream clients.



Clean up your profile and news feed. Add value as to how you can help others, and your audience will see you as the expert in your field and want to work with you.



Get clear about the mission that you’re on. Your mission is the driving force behind your business. It’s bigger than you. It’s your purpose, the reason why you’re here.



Establish your tagline. This is your 8-second elevator pitch when someone asks what you do. Make sure this is in your bio and cover photo so that when your ideal client comes to your page, they know exactly what to expect. If your audience can’t understand right away what you do, they’ll get confused and go somewhere else.



Create a brand that stands out over the noise on social media. Everything you do online and offline should scream your fabulousness and why your ideal client would want to work with you over anyone else.



Get a DMO (Daily Method of Operation) that allows you to show up consistently every day. Because when you’re on purpose and you have a business plan for your social media, you’ll make even more of an impact.



Tap into the power of networking and building relationships with others who can lift you higher. There are so many incredible opportunities to collaborate and widen your reach, be open to making new connections.



Learn modern marketing strategies and technology. As scary and daunting as it can be in the beginning, if you’ll open your mind to the possibilities, lean in and trust the process, you may just find yourself falling in love with the journey.



More than anything, if you’re not having fun, then you’re not doing it right. A few tweaks can make all the difference. So pivot if you must, but don’t ever ever quit. Because you are always on the right path, and your success is inevitable.