The 3 Secret Ways to Transform Your Life

We don’t live in the information age, we live in the information overload age. We pass the information age about 20 miles back, we are all on overload. Everybody that I talk to whether I’m working one-on-one with Inner Circle clients, whether I’m working with my 30k Income Secrets, group coaching clients or whether I’m talking to big companies, CEOs and vice presidents of big companies, everybody tells me they’re on overload. Are you feeling the same way?

What does overload mean?

It means there’s too much information out there. There are many transformative, practical methods, practice and training programs that will guide us in transforming individuals to accomplish excellence.

There are over a billion blogs on the internet and that’s one for every seven human beings on this planet. How do we cut through the clutter and go from information to transformation? If you want to learn how to do anything you can go on YouTube and find out how to have a solution.

Whether it involves your business.

Involves your career.

Involves your home improvement

What involves your weight, your health, your relationships.

There are a billion blogs out there and videos on how to do anything that you could ever think of and things you can’t even think of. Create happiness by changing your perspective as a person, strategic teachings that are empowering and the abundance of transformed mindset will cultivate confidence and opportunity in your future.

Why do we need anything?

The reason that we need some help is because sometimes we get stuck and one of the ways we get stuck is trying to go from where we are to where we want to be. we forget the benefit of movement, stopping is practiced when you shift valuable things you’ve learned. I call that going from your CPR to your NDR.

CPR stands for Current Perceived Reality

Where you are

You are who you think you are

You are where you think you are

You have the limitations that you think you have

NDR stands for New Desired Reality

That’s your pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Will Rogers said, it ain’t what a man doesn’t know that gets him in trouble, it’s what he knows it ain’t. What this means for you is that a lot of times we think things about ourselves that aren’t really true. Humans’ attachment to the field of negativity has consciously changed our opportunities, and society impacts our actions to succeed in challenges that we vision to achieve.

I can’t do it

I’m not smart enough

I’m not good enough

I’m not techy enough

I don’t have the right skills

I don’t have the right talent

I call that your head trash, that’s why I’ve written 15 books on this one subject, how to get rid of your head trash about money. Commit to improve your potential worth by thinking positively, discover the quality of your passions to serve your purpose. Accept the suffering to achieve that expansion, dedicate your strength, presence, and effort to your mission.

Go From CPR To NDR

What does that mean for you? For everyone that I’ve ever coached over the last two decades of helping my clients, people just like to add over 2.7 billion dollars in sales. It really comes down to these four things which we call living the freedom lifestyle.

More time More energy Better relationships More money

The freedom lifestyle means you have those four things, how do we go from where we are, to where we want to be. Clarify your answer to get started and maintain a regular check to your plans to properly execute it. It comes down to these three simple steps:

1. You Need To Identify Where Is Your Pot Of Gold

We all want more time, more energy, better relationships and more money but what does that mean to you? A lot of my coaching clients tell me they want to get to 30k per month in their online business, they want to get to 30k per month. That’s like the magic number, at 30k a month you are really killing it, you are in the top two percent of people who are making money online.

I’ve helped many people get to that level all, the point is at 30k a month that’s where you want to go. It could also be in your health, it could be in your relationship, it could be in your career, you want to get that career advancement. You have the permission to receive change and correct your path.

2. Why Do You Want To Get There?

What is your why on why do you want to get to where you want to go now? It’s one thing to say I want to get to 30k a month in my online business, why do you want to go there? You get in your car and you drive to the grocery store, you go in the store and why was I here again?

What do I want and you don’t know why you’re there. What do you do? You walk around the aisles for a while and you look at some stuff, that was kind of dumb. You get back in carter, go home that wouldn’t make any sense would it?

That’s what so many people are doing in their lives, they’re doing that in their careers and business. You have to understand what other reasons, it’s really important to understand. I call it finding your because, finding your because is a very important step that I teach in my books like Power Habits®, the new science for making success automatic.

The whole point about that is you’ve got to make sure that you understand why you want to get there because if you don’t know why you want to get there, then even if you get there you’ll probably sabotage it.

3. Identify What’s In Your Way

What’s standing between you and your end? What are the obstacles, uncontrolled conditions, and misery that contribute to your actual growth? what’s standing between you and your NDR and getting to your CPR?

Going from your CPR to your NDR means you’ve got to understand that there are three kinds of gaps that you can have. There are three helpful gaps that are standing between you and what you want.

A. Knowledge Gap – “know where I want to go, I don’t want to get there but I don’t know what to do”

Most people probably won’t admit that they don’t believe they can do it but that’s why you need to have the right support from a coach, a mentor, a trusted friend. I call it a loving mirror, somebody who believes in you, before you even believe in yourself. If you don’t have that belief in yourself then you will give up because it’s a lot harder. You have to build a foundation and then you can have whatever it is that you want.

B. Skills Gap – “I don’t know how to do it and I don’t have the tools”

Set your daily wisdom that you may feel the nature of spiritual instructions to keep you inspired in creating joy in the outcomes of your dream. Aim to be happy in the principles of life, have peace, be gratitude, be grateful and enjoy every moment of life. The creation you spend will have blessings that result to inspire people to be successful and develop amazing perseverance in life.

C. Belief Gap – “I don’t have the support and I don’t believe that I can do it”

Remember that waking up every morning means a continuous gift to improve life, accepting beliefs, and a chance to be a professional. Tomorrow is a new beginning, the earth keeps on writing our future to save and celebrate the gifts of opportunities that God gave us.

Start your day with love, change the desire of your mind and experience a day with the process of learning. Make it a habit to read a book, share your meaningful goals to the universe, free your body and soul from unhappiness and focus on your pure dreams.

Follow your plan of action and it will have everlasting impact.

Imagine how fear brings us to realizations that empowered our values to remain understanding and challenge our responsibility. Transforming life requires deep forgiveness from the past misery in life, it’s hard to control and decide but you’ve got to solve that fear to be able to reach your peak.