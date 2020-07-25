Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Transform Imagination into Inspiration

How one thirteen-year-old. black girl turned her imagination into inspiration

Use what you’ve got on the inside to make the impact you want on the outside.”– Leonie H Mattison

How did we get here? It’s been three months since the corona-virus struck, forcing the world into total isolation. Schools and businesses closed down and we were made to shelter at home and wait. We could not leave our homes because outside the door breathed death. To stay safe, many of us had to practice physical distancing by staying in seclusion in our homes and waiting. The longer I waited, the more unbearable it felt. It was painful! There were days when I found myself wrestling, reasoning, bargaining, and pleading with God to manifest healing.

I am a single mother raising three children, a business executive, and a trauma survivor. As I went through the corridor of uncertainty, frustration, and discomfort posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) created a burden of discomfort and distress for me. From learning new skills to homeschool my daughters to helping my organization to take 4,000 employees to remote schedule, to losing and grieving loved ones to the virus and processing unpleasant news from my daughters who felt they do not belong because of the color of their skin. I was dealing with one storm after the next and felt like I was falling apart on the inside. I was under a lot of stress. I almost hit rock bottom. I was tempted to quit!

“You die in isolation and heal in community.” Dale C. Bronner

One day something shifted for me. I decided to help my twelve-year-old daughter to become a self-published author.J’Lyn was diagnosed with ADHD at a very early age and as a middle school teen, animal, and sports lover, she struggled with her identity. Yet that did not stop her from thriving. From taking care of her pets to combing her hair, cooking for her family, and more, J’Lyn knows how to work with and evolve beyond her diagnosis—ADHD does not hold her back or define her!

In March, J’Lyn asked for a pet lizard to help her cope with the COVID-19 crisis. To add an element of fun, I asked J’Lyn to prepare and present a business case to support her request. She did! I approved her petition on one condition: she had to make an effort to complete her book project this year. My daughter surprised us by writing a mystery novel, “Struck by a Lightning Bolt,” and became the first preteen self-published author in our family.   This thrilling novel is a planned trilogy, weaves together novels, coloring books, video games, and more. While each narrative thread stands on its own loom, together they create a design that helps young readers to welcome challenges and turn obstacles into opportunities.

Sometimes the slower you go, the faster you learn, and the longer it lasts.” Leonie H. Mattison

You can never find yourself until you face the truth.

I remember reaching a point when I thought I never want to go through thinking that life is over because of what is happening around me. Because I did not want to fall into a depression, I set out on a journey to transform my experience by reinventing who I was becoming. To do this, I developed and used a six T.H.R.E.A.D step tool:

Here is steps we took and the questions we asked ourselves that helped to transform imagination into inspiration:

THOUGHT about the outcome we wanted to achieve, which was to self-publish a novel before the end of the Summer and to inspire others to uncover and build inner strength. 

  • What outcome do I want to achieve?
  • What does being “unstuck” look like?
  • And what actions can I take to get there?

HARVESTED the lessons I learned from self-publishing my books in 2019 and used the experience to teach my daughter how to develop a plan to help manage her focus.

  • What have I learned so far?
  • How has it made me stronger?
  • What can I use from my past to forge a new path forward?

RELEASED fear and anxiety about the coronavirus and what could happen by spending meaningful time together as a family engaged in things that we enjoyed.

  • What do I need to let go of to become the woman I say I want to be?
  • What decisions must I live in?
  • Am I living in the highest expression of my values and integrity?

ENLISTED support from friends, a coach, mentors, family members, paid services of a book editor, an illustrator, video creator, and a web designer to help bring the project to life.

  • Whom should I connect with?
  • What resources are available? Therapists? Counselors? Friends? A Workshop? A Book?
  • Select the option that works best for you

ADOPTED a growth mindset for change and created a gratitude box used to guard our focus and track all the amazing things we were grateful for! Used affirmations to inspire our progress and purpose.

  • What new habit do I want to start?
  • What old habit do I want to break?
  • How can I think differently?

DREAMED of a new self and aligned our actions with a tenacity to our purpose.

  • What is the life I really want?
  • What is the first step I need to take?
  • Then, take action.

In less than 90-days J’Lyn:

  •  Celebrated her 13th birthday and self-published her first novel.
  • Got nominated to compete in the AllAuthor.com book cover of the month contest in two weeks after publication.
  • Launched her website and directed the creation of her published book trailer.
  • Sold 76 copies of her book in three weeks and earned $100+ in royalty fees.
  • Scheduled to appear on several podcast shows to share her story.
  • Working with educators to create tools to help inspire young people to uncover their buried treasure. 
  • Donating books to schools, libraries, hospitals, parents, and nonprofits to help inspire emerging authors.

J’Lyn’s achievements motived me to focus forward.

Collaborating with my daughter helped me to see that greater is before me. She has inspired her sisters to re-enroll in college to start a beauty business. Here’s the truth: Every breakthrough, every miracle, every promise fulfilled, every battle won, every strength gained, every growth achieved, every miracle received, every healing experienced—requires a wait.

“Walk in the present as the person you always knew yourself to be and will become in the future.”

Leonie H Mattison

#Weekly Prompt

    Dr. Leonie H. Mattison, Organizational & Talent Development Practitioner at County of Santa Barbara

    Dr. Leonie H. Mattison, Ed.D., MBA is an Organization Development Practitioner, Human Resources and Educational leader, and Author. She has an earned doctorate with a distinguished catalog of accomplishments and a proven record of achieving institutional goals and directing and completing major
    initiatives.

    Dr. Mattison is serving as the Division Chief for the Human Resources Organization and Talent Development division at the County of Santa Barbara (COSB). Under her leadership, the COSB's Employees' University, is now a WASC accredited institution, offering its 4,000+ workforce access to graduate and undergraduate degrees, leadership development programs to optimize workforce performance & organizational effectiveness.

    Under her direction, the Employees' University team architected the county's first-ever six-part "Leadership Development Series" along with its comprehensive learning tracks to build an inclusive and adaptive leadership culture and create a sustainable learning organization. By securing $186K total funding from the Renew ’22 Committee, Leonie and her team established the "Leadership Certificate Program (LCP)," a six-month focused investment in developing high-performing employees and preparing the next generation of leaders. LCP was launched in 2020 with a PEAK Black Belt & Six Sigma training component.

    Before joining the COSB, Dr. Mattison served as Director of Research Operations, Major Grants Officer, and Grant Administrator, where she led massive public health research transformation initiatives, impacting up to 60 departments, 6,000 employees, and 8.4 million constituents. She has successfully administered & influenced the acquisition of over $75 million in grants to accelerate health research innovations.

    Recently, in response to evolving challenges caused by COVID-19, including stay-at-home orders, she mobilized her team's capacity to focus on virtual talent management. She led the launch of the County's “first-ever” podcast program to engage with leaders & keep the employees & community connected during & after COVID-19.

    Dr. Mattison's professional work has been recognized with national awards such as the 2018 Pacific Coast Business Times "40 Under 40". She was born with a passion for teaching and served as an adjunct professor and woman in a leadership advisor. As an author, she has self-published five books to help women & girls transform from trauma. Her core philosophy for women in leadership is to value people & be hard-on problems. She mentors young authors to become published authors who change the world.

