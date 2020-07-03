Transform Challenges Into Opportunities – Ankit Shaw

We’re all faced with challenges throughout our lives. It could be as minor as deciding where you want to go for dinner, but it’s always something that makes you feel uncomfortable. The way we face those challenges will dictate our behavior and our outcomes. Think of it as selective editing not to deceive others, but to properly orient ourselves. Where the head goes, the body follows. Perception precedes action. Right action follows the right perspective. Those who attack problems and life with most initiative and energy usually win. Courage is really just taking action. Start by saying yes to create momentum and you’ll be on your way. Obstacles seem more intimidating when we stop to look up at them says Ankit Shaw.

The key to succeeding is to understand that you get to decide how you act. You get to decide how you will face a challenge, whatever that challenge is for you. You get to decide whether you will allow that challenge to turn into either an obstacle or a roadblock that will stop you in your tracks or whether you successfully turn that challenge into an opportunity. It all comes down to your mindset, our own thoughts about what we’re facing.. Challenges are an inevitable part of life. Whether it be challenging times, people or circumstances, most of us can relate to coming up against roadblocks in life that feel hard, unfair, or that can even be devastating at times. Some people face the most unthinkable tragedies and somehow come out the other side stronger. We’re living through challenging times. But inherent in nearly all challenges are opportunities for renewal and transformation.

The current economic crisis offers the chance to re-evaluate how you live your life, to be more mindful and strategic about how you spend money, and to take stock of your values and priorities. Challenges come in all shapes and sizes. They’re different for every individual because everyone else is different and everyone has their own level of comfort and discomfort with certain things. Things had been pretty hectic for me, but I’m the kind of person who loves that. I love to be moving all the time and some people think I’m crazy, but that’s how I am. I can’t stand it when things aren’t happening. When things seem a little too calm, I’ve got to spice it up, then it’s time to shake things up. Every individual has their own way of dealing with hardships that do happen to come their way. When life hands you woes it is up to you to make them into opportunities.

Try and be a quick thinker:

The only way you will be able to turn a risk or a challenge into an opportunity is if you are a quick thinker and know how to transform a disadvantage into an advantage. Doing something like this isn’t easy and it does take significant experience and skill to be able to accustom your mind to think in such a manner.

Think About The Bigger Picture

Sometimes when we set goals, we are so focused on our problems that we hold ourselves back and miss out the big picture. All successful people that have faced and overcome their obstacles had bigger goals in mind and a plan on how to get there. And that makes all the difference. If you get frustrated while pursuing your goals, don’t just complain and give up. That would only mean that you haven’t pursued anything.

Keep Moving Ahead And Challenge The Obstacle

You can become intimidated by an obstacle if you allow yourself to over analyze it. You waste time on it by questioning your ability to overcome it. Instead, if you focus on attacking the problem with determination and positivity, you will win. You can’t always control the situation, but you can control your attitude. Develop an unshakable belief in yourself and your abilities, and you will achieve any goal.

Focus On Your Strengths, Not Weaknesses

When a crisis confronts you, the natural instinct is to think about your weaknesses. But instead of thinking about what you cannot do, think about what you can do. And that will be a game changer. If you overanalyze the difficulty of the obstacle ahead of you presents, you will not be able to overcome it.

Finally remember that the key to your success lies in your own hands so at all points in time you should remember to keep dreaming big and working hard.