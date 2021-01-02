Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Train Your Brain to Help You

Why elite performers use visualization to achieve goals

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
The mind&#039;s eye: see it to achieve it
The mind's eye: see it to achieve it

In business we conduct scenario planning exercises all the time. We do sensitivity analyses.  We communicate in best-case, worst-case, likely-case terms. These are all exercises to strengthen the company’s ability to perform by envisioning the future. Why don’t we do more of this for ourselves?

We can strengthen our own performance in a similar way through visualization. Visualization is a common technique used by those who perform at elite levels–athletes, musicians, actors, surgeons, performers of all kinds where the stakes are high. And I would say the future we want for ourselves is a pretty high stake.  

When you visualize yourself achieving a goal, the brain engages in the same activity as if you physically performed the goal. With visualization, the brain’s Reticular Activating System (RAS) becomes more discriminating in what it raises to your conscious awareness.  In other words, visualization keeps your brain focused on achieving your goal.

The RAS is a bundle of neurons that filters information that’s of interest to you. If you remind the RAS what’s important to you through visualization, the RAS better filters through the 11 million bits of information in your subconscious and raises the most relevant 40-120 bits to your conscious awareness. 

Consider using visualization to play out your personal high-stakes scenarios such as:

  • Asking for promotions, raises, leaves, resignations
  • Prepping for job interviews
  • Delivering feedback (positive and negative)
  • Managing challenging employees or clients
  • Balancing personal and professional priorities day-to-day
  • Rehearsing an important presentation

Do you have 2021 priorities or expectations that would benefit from visualization?  See your success in your mind’s eye. Activate the RAS. It costs no money; it doesn’t hurt (unless you maybe fall out of the chair while doing it); and it puts the brain on your side.

    headshot

    Donna Peters, Career Coach & Podcast Host at The Me-Suite

    Donna Peters, a retired Accenture Management Consulting Partner, is founder of The Me-Suite.  The Me-Suite provides career coaching and leadership development services to executives and next-generation leaders who strive to be both career-oriented and life-minded.  We help people lead their lives with more purpose, planning and power--like C-Suites lead the companies we most admire. The Me-Suite advises on personal development, business coaching and organizational effectiveness topics through one-on-one coaching, speaking, academia and workshops.  Listen to The Me-Suite Podcast, finalist for both Best Business Podcast and People's Choice Award 2020.  Available on all apps.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Photo Credit: Andy Roberts/Getty Images
    //

    Visualizing Your Success Can Actually Bring Success to Your Life

    by Gustavo Razzetti
    Community//

    How A Vision Board Can Help You Crush Your Goals

    by Jessica Dowches-Wheeler
    Community//

    Three Tips To Super Charge Your New Years Resolutions

    by Tiffany Toombs

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.