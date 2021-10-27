Train Cars Go Small To Bucharest: Maria Tanase 🇷🇴

Sometimes, you don’t have to enjoy the lap of luxury when riding on a train. There are moments when you simply need to get from Point A to Point B. You have your eyes set on a particular destination and you need to, get there.

This time around the train car is rather, small. Perhaps, it’s a little too small for one’s taste. Yet, it is not the main reason for a sorrowful journey on the train.

When we reflect upon the journey of train rides, we often think of happiness and abundance. Unfortunately, for one Romanian dame, the ride is not as pleasurable, as one would desire it to be. For you took him? Really? Who is, he?

His name is Ionica. Ionica, who is he?

Green sheet and a sheet Green sheet and a sheet

Small car trains, where are you taking, Ionica?

This name continues to repeat itself throughout different parts of the song. Ionica. Ionica. Ionica is now, gone!

You go around it

Then you take him around it, from Craivo to Pitesti, and take it off in Bucharest.

Listening to the song, one takes on a deeper lesson to be learned. For, there is a thing known as the energies of time. This time, there is the energy of, search. Someone is missing. And, it’s imperative in knowing where Ionica will be? Who is she in relation to Ionica? Is she his sister, his mother, his aunt, or neighbor? Was she the teacher, who was scheduled to watch over him? Can you imagine the panic and the frantic atmosphere? Now, it’s all become quite, clear.

Ionica is missing as everyone can clearly, see. Now, there is a search, and the crying of a gentle, plea. Who will be left with Ionica, and will he ever return back to, thee?

As one listens to the song, “Trenule, Masina Mica,” one hears how speed (and the rhythm) is used as a source of urgency. The genius is how it somewhat imitates the movement of the song. So, what is the lesson, which has been learned? Movement comes with urgency. It is through this sense of urgency, which makes the small box, within the train, that more, unsettling. Now, what is the lesson, learned? Discomfort enters when transport has been used, without permission. Through this lens, movement now takes on a negative connotation. So, what is the lesson learned?

Applying this to the real world, one learns rather quickly that movement must always be cherished, respected, and protected. If not, then one learns a valuable lesson of the misuse of movement and time. Such is imperative in our work space, and its significant as it concerns the workings of our careers and work relations.

Lesson Learned: Never use time, space, and movement as a weapon against someone. Furthermore, never permit someone to use it as a weapon against you. Protect your movements of time (and the precious values belonging within it), to the very ending of a movement’s journey!

Maria Tanase