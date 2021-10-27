Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Train Cars Go Small To Bucharest: Maria Tanase 🇷🇴

Lessons Learned From MARIA TANASE'S Performance Of, "Trenule, Masina Mica," and the Lessons To Be Used In The Workplace Of Movement, Time, and Space! 🇷🇴

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Sometimes, you don’t have to enjoy the lap of luxury when riding on a train. There are moments when you simply need to get from Point A to Point B. You have your eyes set on a particular destination and you need to, get there.

This time around the train car is rather, small. Perhaps, it’s a little too small for one’s taste. Yet, it is not the main reason for a sorrowful journey on the train.

When we reflect upon the journey of train rides, we often think of happiness and abundance. Unfortunately, for one Romanian dame, the ride is not as pleasurable, as one would desire it to be. For you took him? Really? Who is, he?

His name is Ionica. Ionica, who is he?

Green sheet and a sheet Green sheet and a sheet

Small car trains, where are you taking, Ionica?

This name continues to repeat itself throughout different parts of the song. Ionica. Ionica. Ionica is now, gone!

You go around it

Then you take him around it, from Craivo to Pitesti, and take it off in Bucharest.

Listening to the song, one takes on a deeper lesson to be learned. For, there is a thing known as the energies of time. This time, there is the energy of, search. Someone is missing. And, it’s imperative in knowing where Ionica will be? Who is she in relation to Ionica? Is she his sister, his mother, his aunt, or neighbor? Was she the teacher, who was scheduled to watch over him? Can you imagine the panic and the frantic atmosphere? Now, it’s all become quite, clear.

Ionica is missing as everyone can clearly, see. Now, there is a search, and the crying of a gentle, plea. Who will be left with Ionica, and will he ever return back to, thee?

As one listens to the song, “Trenule, Masina Mica,” one hears how speed (and the rhythm) is used as a source of urgency. The genius is how it somewhat imitates the movement of the song. So, what is the lesson, which has been learned? Movement comes with urgency. It is through this sense of urgency, which makes the small box, within the train, that more, unsettling. Now, what is the lesson, learned? Discomfort enters when transport has been used, without permission. Through this lens, movement now takes on a negative connotation. So, what is the lesson learned?

Applying this to the real world, one learns rather quickly that movement must always be cherished, respected, and protected. If not, then one learns a valuable lesson of the misuse of movement and time. Such is imperative in our work space, and its significant as it concerns the workings of our careers and work relations.

Lesson Learned: Never use time, space, and movement as a weapon against someone. Furthermore, never permit someone to use it as a weapon against you. Protect your movements of time (and the precious values belonging within it), to the very ending of a movement’s journey!

Maria Tanase

https://www.pinterest.ch/pin/654007177127224446/
https://youtu.be/9A3FYvVxk4M
https://open.spotify.com/track/719huP2fYwO65qQ6js84nR

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Gratitude from Misadventure

    by Paul Trammell
    Community//

    Whatever will be, will be. Or how I lost my iPhone and started to love life.

    by Chris Corbett
    Ed Hussey and family on vacation in Florida; having a child with autism means a little more preparation when traveling.
    Community//

    Travel and Autism: Tips for the Journey

    by Edward Hussey
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.