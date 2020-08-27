Tradition..let children know about it.

Each and every one of has different roots. Different family, culture, tradition. Everything has their own history. Living style, food, dressing everything differs according to culture, climate and country. It is really interesting to learn about different culture , life style… Knowing about everything, having knowledge about everything is good and most teaching our kids, making them to know is even better.

Our past history, ancestors their way of living life, how they brought up, had family, work…share everything with them. Not only the histories but also the celebrations. How it is origin and why it is celebrated. For example why we are celebrating Christmas, New Year, Ramadan, Diwali, Hanuka… Just teach the children everything. Let them know the importance of the celebrations. Make them to participate actively in every celebrations. Use this time to briefly explain about the tradition and history. Especially the healthy life style lived in the past by the ancestors and try to follow any micro habits.