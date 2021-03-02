Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Trader Andrey Santin Shares His Biggest Distress Tips & Success Habits.

An article on distress tips & success habits.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Andrey Santin is a young artist who started making youtube videos in 2015, he now also does Forex & provides tips for others on how to move in global markets and how to learn more about business and life. 

Biggest distress tips 

One of the biggest distress tips Andrey has for others is to realize and recognize that you are smart, free, and blessed. His next tip was to respect others and you will be respected as well, like the saying “treat others how you want to be treated”.

Avoiding burnout 

Santin avoids a stressful day by going to the gym and start training, he claims it really helps him. Andrey also meditates and drinks 3 liters of water per day to help with stress. 

Successful habits  

Successful habits Andrey has is to focus on yourself and who ever supports you. He also suggests reading books, educating yourself, avoiding negative people, and enjoying life. These will all create a positive influence around your life.

Motivation

What keeps Andrey motivated is helping others and seeing them happy and proud. He firmly believes that helping each other is the strongest thing in this world. Santin has goals and dreams, he feels that everyone should have goals and dreams. 

Advice to someone starting out 

Advice Andrey would give to someone starting out would be to be yourself, be creative and to not listen to haters. He encourages you to always believe in your dreams.

    Johnny Medina, Branding Expert-Business Consultant

    Johnny Medina is a young Entrepreneur who interviews successful Entrepreneurs/Business Owners who are willing to share their success tips & have overcome some challenging obstacles.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Andrey Seas
    Community//

    Perpetual Growth And Self-Actualization With Andrey Seas

    by Nathan Ray Ortega
    Community//

    How Massimo Didomenico Avoids Burnout and Manages Success

    by Johnny Medina
    Community//

    How Xavier Allen Avoids Burnout & Stress In a Busy Industry

    by Johnny Medina

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.