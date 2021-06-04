Tracy Sheen, The Digital Guide: “Promote, promote, promote”

Promote, promote, promote. — Just because the event is virtual does not mean you can take your foot off the accelerator with promotion. We had a Facebook event with speakers listed as co-hosts and a LinkedIn event with co-hosts. Each of the speakers knew they needed to push the event, create ‘lives’ and other content to promote and populate the feed with copy for the audience to stay engaged.

As a part of our series about “5 Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tracy Sheen.

Known as “The Digital Guide”, Tracy Sheen has been involved in small business marketing, sales and technology for over 30 years. A regular commentator, writer and speaker on the topic of small business technology, Tracy is on a mission to close the digital divide that exists in the small business space. Considered a pioneer in the Australian podcast scene she was the first person to create a panel style show focused on helping small business owners. Tracy is now a regular judge for The Australian Podcast Awards, Australian Business Book Awards and the Australian Web Awards. The author of “The End of Technophobia: a practical guide to digitizing your business” Tracy works directly with small business owners to overcome the overwhelm around technology and embrace digital platforms to improve their business reach.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

From the time I was 5 years old I knew I wanted to be my own boss. My parents were both self-employed and I was drawn the sense of creating your own destiny that came along with that. Of course, it wasn’t until almost 20 years later that I fully appreciated what that actually meant!

At 7 we moved from the city to a small country town in regional New South Wales (not that far from Byron Bay) and I spent the remainder of my childhood ‘growing up’ behind the counter of a general store. We worked long hours, but I learned a lot about customer service, sales and general business management through the osmosis that comes with working in the family business.

I didn’t realize it at the time of course, but all of this stood me in good stead for the rest of my career that was to come.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

Straight out of high school I landed a job with a company selling mobile phones. The year was 1990 and Australia had only had mobiles for a couple of years. Technology was making i’s first great leap and I was fascinated by what it all meant. Fax machines, oversized desktop computers… I was hooked from the moment I started.

That first job led me to Australia’s largest retailer who was looking to expand into the ‘office automation’ arena. I relocated back to Sydney to be a part of the launch team to bring office automation to Australia. I continued to be at the bleeding edge of each major digital milestone in Australia for the next 20+ years.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The first time I read Paulo Coelho’s book “The Alchemist”. The book had quite literally fallen on the floor in front of me in a bookstore so I knew it was something I was meant to read. I’d never before devoured a book the way I did that one, I felt the electricity of the words brimming off the pages… like it was somehow changing my DNA. Sounds strange, I know… but it really was a very visceral experience.

Over the years I’ve gifted that book more times than I can remember, and I’ve read it over and over and over again. I still get the same visceral experience each time I pick that book up.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life is what happens while you’re busy making other plans” — John Lennon.

The moment I read that I realized that while it’s nice to have a vision and a goal I needed to stay present to what was happening in the moment… because that’s where the memories are made.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing events in general?

I mentioned earlier that I knew I wanted to be my own boss when I was 5. What I didn’t mention was that realization shaped my career. I was never afraid to jump roles every 12–18months if I found an opportunity to learn a new skill, I thought would help me on my quest to be self-employed.

On that path I spent time as an event organizer for a small business chamber of commerce. That position taught me about the leg work required leading up to an event and the need to be methodical and structured in your approach. In my time in that role, I organized dozens of monthly networking events as well as a large regional small business expo and several awards nights.

All of them came with their own learnings and all of them were a lot of fun to be involved with.

Can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing live virtual events? Can you share any interesting stories about them?

Just this year I decided to pull together a world’s first marathon event using Clubhouse as our platform. The idea came about in the lead up to International Women’s Day. I was chatting with some friends and we were all saying how IWD events are typically a one-way conversation. You attend an event, there’s a keynote speaker. You listen, you enjoy, you leave. There’s no call to action and no conversation. I felt it was time to start a conversation.

So, with 2 weeks to go till IWD I put a call out to my network saying I wanted to host a 12hour IWD Clubhouse marathon. Within 3 days we had enough speakers for a 24hour event. Within 1 week we had 55 speakers across 20+ countries over 36hours. A truly international event which, at its core was to be a global conversation.

We switched speakers every hour and discussed topics including:

Financial issues facing women globally

Career progression and gender inequality in the board room

The role men have to play in the advancement of IWD

And many, many other topics

We heard from women from every single continent. There were plenty of laughs, some tears and a lot of friendships borne from those 36hours. I’m so grateful to have played a part in uniting women globally to facilitate the event.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job creating live virtual events? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

There have been some amazing virtual events created as a result of the pandemic that have taught all businesses to reach out globally. With time, resources and funds it’s not difficult now to pull a great event together online.

In terms of larger businesses doing great things online I think “Sales Force” created a great event in 2020 pivoting very quickly from their in-person conference to a purely online format.

To be honest though I’m more impressed with the small businesses that don’t have the same budget as the bigger businesses that are creating some fabulous online events. The one that comes to mind most recently would be Andrew Griffiths book launch for “Someone Has To Be The Most Expensive, Why Not Make It You?” He turned the entire launch into a masterclass collaborating with several speakers. The event added amazing value to his community and was a really engaging use of an online platform.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to run a live virtual event? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Not enough preparation. Thinking that because it’s online it’s somehow easier to pull together. In some ways it’s actually more difficult. Especially finding speakers who can be engaging in an online environment.

I would say put your time and effort into finding people who are familiar with presenting online. Watch some footage of them, see how they engage. Is there energy consistent? Can they entice the audience to interact with them online? Can they react and change in the moment as the online audience needs them too?

It’s such a different skill set being able to actively engage in a virtual environment. Sadly, if your speakers can’t cut through the virtual platform your event is going to be lacklustre at best.

Which virtual platform have you found to be most effective to be able to bring everyone together virtually?

There are so many available now, you need to know what you’re trying to achieve and then find the closest that fits the purpose. A lot of the virtual summit platforms will allow your speakers to create their own bio’s and populate their pages with content for sharing — clearly this makes your role as event organizer significantly easier… providing they (the speakers) upload content and share.

Consider how much time you have to train your speakers and vendors in using the platform and set the expectations with them early in the process. Otherwise, it’ll just create 3x the workload for you.

If you’re just starting out though and looking for the simplest option, go with Zoom. Super simple, and let’s face it, most people know how to use it now.

Are there any essential tools or software that you think an event organizer needs to know about?

I’m not a big fan of introducing a bunch of new tools to people to learn when the stress of getting an event together is already there. Instead, I’d say look to the tools you’re already using and see how you can lean on them in helping you prepare.

Things like Trello or Asana for mapping out the event. Slack for communicating with everyone. Google forms for collecting information from speakers. Google Drive for housing all event information and corresponding. Zoom for updates and practice sessions.

Use what you have and use them well.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our discussion. An in-person event can have a certain electric energy. How do you create an engaging and memorable event when everyone is separated and in their own homes? What are the “Five Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Hmmmm, that’s a great question… Ok, here goes. In no particular order

1. Get your processes sorted early

When I realised my IWD event was becoming a marathon 36hour event I knew I needed to have a solid process for managing everything. I created a Google folder that became my main house for everything to do with the event. Google Forms became my way of collecting information from each of the speakers (including them uploading their headshot, bio, speaker’s topic etc). We had a Google Sheet that became the run sheet for the event, Google Doc that became the master checklist for all speakers (including screenshots and minimum expectations). We had Google docs for approved social media posts and a closed FB group that allowed communication between each of the speakers.

Everyone had access to the same information at the same time, and, as the event was run by a small group of volunteers the broader speakers group became a self-governing group answering questions from the folder and directing people to where they could find information.

2. Create an event theme and stick to it

Once we had headshots from each of the speakers for IWD we created a branded backdrop for them to use. Each speaker updated their profile pictures across all social media channels which began the buzz for the event. People would comment about seeing the purple backdrop photos which led to a conversation around what we were creating and allowed other speakers to quickly identify who was participating in the event.

3. Promote, promote, promote.

Just because the event is virtual does not mean you can take your foot off the accelerator with promotion. We had a Facebook event with speakers listed as co-hosts and a LinkedIn event with co-hosts. Each of the speakers knew they needed to push the event, create ‘lives’ and other content to promote and populate the feed with copy for the audience to stay engaged.

Set very clear expectations with your speakers and guests around how you want them to promote the event. Frequency, platforms etc. better to give them too much information than to have them tell you they were unsure what you wanted.

4. Choose your speakers wisely

As I mentioned previously it’s a different type of skill set a speaker needs to engage an audience virtually. Do your homework before you commit to your speakers. Get the ‘wrong’ speakers and you’ll sink your event really quickly.

5. Look for media angles

The media are always looking for news angles, and virtual events are still relatively new to the broader community. If your event is tied to a charity, a theme or a news angle make sure that you’re giving media plenty of notice and providing them lots of ideas on where and how they could promote your event.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a live virtual event that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Sanity check the concept with a core group of your target market. I’ve found over the years if you ask your audience what they want from you you’ll get pretty honest answers… and that can save a lot of time and heartache. Assuming your target market are keen on the concept then the next thing I’d suggest is to pick your platform.

Do you want it to be a visual event (using Zoom as an example) or audio only (like Clubhouse)? Once you’ve chosen your medium you can begin researching your speakers. Remember, here is the place you want to spend your time getting right, it’ll mean the difference between a successful event and a dud.

With the platform and speakers sorted, start looking for sponsors and media opportunities. Depending on what it is you’re looking to create getting your sponsors or media attention on board early can make drawing in attendees significantly easier.

Lastly, gather a core group of people who will help you with the organisation. These need to be people you trust to do what they say they will and people whose judgement you trust. You’ll be working very closely together to make your event a success!

Good luck!

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’m all about closing the digital divide that has occurred within the small business community. If I could inspire any kind of movement it would be to encourage larger businesses to support their small business clients in upskilling and embracing technology. Small and large businesses are so interlinked that the benefits to future proofing the smaller business community will have significant economic benefits not just to large businesses but to our economy as a whole.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Ariana Huffington or someone like Ryan Holmes (CEO Hootsuite). I feel like they both have the ability to bring light to a bigger conversation around the small business digital divide and could help me start a movement that would change the way small business look at technology.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.