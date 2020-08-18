Tracy Gold: “Give your hair some love”

Give your hair some love. The condition of your hair is so important. I use good quality hair products that don’t contain harmful chemicals and every few weeks I give myself a hair mask. I apply the mask to each section of my hair, clip it up and put a plastic bag on my head for about an hour. The heat that generates from the plastic bag helps the mask to work better. It’s not a very glamorous look, but it’s worth it to have beautiful looking hair.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tracy Gold.

Tracy Gold is a personal stylist, QVC fashion presenter and YouTube influencer to women over 40. Much in demand as a fashion authority, Tracy has recently been hand picked by Katy Perry to represent her shoe brand on QVC. She lived most of her life in Cape Town, South Africa and recently moved to New York City.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve had a passion for fashion and beauty from a very young age. I started designing clothes when I was 6 and even as a young girl, I realized that clothing could be used to make women feel beautiful. In reality, I found that the fashion and beauty industry played on women’s insecurities, making women feel like they are weren’t beautiful enough, thin enough, young enough, the right complexion, body shape etc, I set out to change that.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have always dreamt of being on TV, appearing before a large audience. Although I had made a few TV appearances over the years, I really wanted to take it to the next level. When I came to New York, I made contact with the talent department at QVC. I was called in for an audition and was vetted as an On-Air Guest Host that same day. Recently I was hand-picked by Katy Perry to represent her shoe collection on QVC. In so many ways this is significant for me. I see it as confirmation that I am on the right path, doing what I love to do! Being on camera is such fun for me and I get to share that joy with my viewers.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

When I first started my YouTube channel, I shared general fashion tips. In 2017, I shifted my focus to women over 40 and my channel skyrocketed from 600 to over 20 000 subs and over 2mil views in less than 2 years. I realized then that I was speaking to a dynamic audience who were largely overlooked and under-served. For many women over 40, there is a fear of becoming irrelevant, invisible and not beautiful anymore. I realized that these were the women I wanted to inspire.

I remember so clearly when the idea of targeting women over 40 came to me. I was so resistant because people often think I am younger than I am and to speak to women over 40 meant that I had to be okay with being over 40 myself. I realized that if I was going to inspire these women to celebrate their age, I had to do the same.

In your experience what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

Networking and presenting videos have always been the best way for me to grow my business. I lived in Cape Town, South Africa and I recently moved to New York City in 2018 to explore business growth opportunities. These doors opened because of networking and presenting videos.

I reached out to inspirational over 40 women to ask if I could interview them on my YouTube channel, as a way of inspiring my audience. Many of whom, happened to be in New York City. In conversation with Dayle of Artful City Style, Super Model and Beauty Expert, Dawn Gallagher and Icon Model & Influencer, Dian Griessel of Silver Disobedience, they all told me, ‘you just have to come to New York’. So I booked a ticket, arrived for a visit a few weeks later and eventually moved here. Since then I have worked with all three of these women in various ways and more doors opened as a result. Plus, they are amazing friends. I feel so blessed to have so many strong, kick-ass women in my life.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I completely agree that I cannot and could not do it alone. My entrepreneurial journey hasn’t been an easy one. There have been a lot of ups and downs, successes and failures and experiences that have stretched me further than I thought I could go. The one thing that has helped me push through is my faith in God. I rely on God’s strength and direction daily. I am very clear that the work I do is not just about me, but rather it’s what I’m put on earth to do.

Also my husband, Gavin, of 20 years is my biggest supporter and critic. He has been by my side, supporting me with all my crazy ideas, including coming to New York City. It’s also been really important for me to have people in my life who tell me the truth and push me to be the best I can be. He does that for me.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Laughing at myself keeps me from taking myself too seriously. I can’t think of one specific incident, but I can tell you that when filming videos for YouTube, I made plenty of funny mistakes. Eventually I started adding the bloopers at the end of my videos and my viewers love them. I think it makes me more real and relatable. It’s not always about getting it perfect, it’s about being myself.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

I think it’s really important to know your why. Why do you want to do this work? Is this your purpose? I have started, failed and started again many times. Each time I failed, I learnt so much about myself. You have to build resilience and determination greater than you think you are capable of. If it’s still worth it, then you know, it’s the work you have to do.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

1. Give your hair some love. The condition of your hair is so important. I use good quality hair products that don’t contain harmful chemicals and every few weeks I give myself a hair mask. I apply the mask to each section of my hair, clip it up and put a plastic bag on my head for about an hour. The heat that generates from the plastic bag helps the mask to work better. It’s not a very glamorous look, but it’s worth it to have beautiful looking hair.

2. Learn to trim your own hair. During lockdown, I was desperate for haircut. I reached out to my hair stylist in Cape Town and asked her to teach me how to cut my own hair via Zoom. I love the results and I recorded the session so I can go back to it and cut my hair whenever necessary. You do need the right tools though, a good pair of hair cutting scissors, a few gorilla clips and a fine-tooth comb.

3. Learn to style your own hair. It will save you time and money! I have always chosen hair stylists that would teach me how to style my hair. My hair has two different textures and it can be challenging to style.

4. Keratin treatments are a game changer when it comes reducing frizz and styling time. I go for treatments that don’t have chemical content in them. Recently, there are some great Keratin products out there that you can use at home with similar results.

5. It’s worth investing in good quality products and tools. Without a good hair dryer, brushes, curling wand and styling products, styling my own hair wouldn’t be possible. In the long run, it will save you time and money.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Wear clothing you love, that reflects who you are. This will make your clothing feel like a second skin.

When I moved from Cape Town to New York, I could only take a few things with me. I became really clear on which clothing and shoes I really love. I have found that having less has meant I actually have more to wear. I can get dressed in 5min and feel great because I only have clothing in my closet that makes me feel beautiful.

2. Dress to suit your body shape. In my years of experience in styling women, I have seen the power that the right clothing can have on a woman’s relationship to her body. When you wear clothing that fits and flatters your shape, you will start to notice the things you love about your body rather than the things you don’t.

3. Learn to see your own beauty. I truly believe that there are so many kinds of beauty. Beauty comes in every size, complexion and age. I am 5’2’’ and always wished I was taller, until I went to Italy. Italian women are short AND super stylish and they don’t hobble around the cobbled streets in high heel shoes to look taller. I finally came to an acceptance of my height and learnt how to dress in a way that makes me look taller even when wearing flat shoes. Now I teach other women how to do the same.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe that ageism is still very prevalent in our society, especially for women. I would love to inspire a movement of women who choose to live their best lives, regardless of their age. We are more youthful and funkier than our mothers. The more of us who choose to rebel against this social norm, the easier it becomes for others to do the same. My hope is that we will then inspire the younger generation to be unafraid to age. When women are empowered, amazing things can happen.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

‘Why fit in when you can stand out.’ For so many years, I tried to fit in, and I never did. I was always different. Then one day I realized that I don’t actually want to fit in. I am happier to stand out if that means being more fully myself.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I would love to meet Michelle Obama. She is one of my favorite female leaders of our time. She is beautiful inside and out and has inspired so many women of all ages to dream big and go beyond what we think is possible.

How can our readers follow you online?

