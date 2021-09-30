Tracie Schmidt: “Invest in your business, do homework, stay learning”

Meet Tracie Schmidt: Mortgage Loan Officer and Producing Branch Manager with The Schmidt Team at Supreme Lending

When it comes to getting people into homes, mortgage loan officer and Producing Branch Manager Tracie Schmidt (NMLS#269424) of the Schmidt Team at Supreme Lending can be considered an expert. Schmidt is a leader in the industry, breaking down barriers and leading the way for women in the industry, and helping families make the biggest, most impactful purchase of their lives. She is known for her expertise, her big heart, and her dedication to getting people into homes.

Originally from Long Island, Tracie has always had an interest in business and finance. She studied Business Management at Bentley College and was a competitive athlete on the university soccer team. After college, she headed to San Diego, which she has called home ever since. Tracie has always been in the business of getting people funding for big purchases like home mortgages and has worked for fortune 500 companies, big banks, and smaller finance companies, giving her experience across the board. She weathered the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 and stayed the course when many other loan officers left the industry. Now, she uses all that knowledge to better the way mortgage loans are being done. Tracie aims to help people, and live her best life. After losing her mother to cancr when she was just out of college, she embraces living life to the fullest. Her hope is to leave a legacy of helping others live their dreams.

Tracie runs a team through Supreme lending and is dedicated to going above and beyond to get clients into the right home loan. As she says she “works for people, not the paycheck.” She is available after hours and on weekends for clients and will hold their hands every step of the way. Her team works with almost all residential property types and is unique in that they have a dedicated condominium team, focused only on the condominium market and also provides the ability to try and get condos FHA and VA approved. Tracie earned the designation of Certified Veteran Loan Specialist, and works to help veterans and active service members understand their VA benefit and how to maneuver through the home financing process. She works as a collaborative team with realtors and develops a close relationship with borrowers. For her, the borrower and loan officer relationship starts well before the home search. Her goal is to guide people on the path to successful homeownership and help them understand the process from start to finish in the rapidly fluctuating housing market of today.

Education on the lending process and how the mortgage system works is a large part of what Tracie does. She provides guidance to those who may not be ready to buy yet, delving into credit-scores, what a mortgage will look like each month, what their specific situation is, and what is needed to get into a home loan. Working directly with realtors, home builders and other referral partners Tracie builds a collaborative team, all dedicated to getting the client the outcome they want.

Tracie is a dynamic personality, and her connection to people and dedication to the industry has earned her plenty of recognition and awards. She was awarded the Scotsman Guide Top Women Originator 2021, is a Five Star Mortgage Professional 2021, and has been featured in top San Diego real estate magazines and will be highlighted in Forbes in their August 2021 issue. She was also listed by Mortgage Executive Magazine in the Top 1% of Mortgage Originators in America in 2020. Connect with Tracie Schmidt (NMLS#269424) and the Schmidt Team at Supreme Lending, schmidtteamsupremelending.com, to see how she can work for you to make the home buying or home refinancing process a better experience. Learn more from her educational videos on YouTube, and check her out on social media!