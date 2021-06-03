Tracie Carter of TRC Counseling Services: “Embrace your support system”

Embrace your support system. Whether that’s friends, family, pets, or a combination of the three, allow the special additions to your life to hold your hand as you navigate this challenge.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tracie Carter.

Tracie Carter is a Clinical Social Worker licensed to practice in Florida and Arkansas. She received her undergraduate degree in Social Work from Troy University and her Master’s in Social Work from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. As the owner of TRC Counseling Services, Tracie assists clients with increasing skills needed for overcoming adversity.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Little Rock AR at the height of the Civil Rights Movement. I grew up in a single parent home with a younger sister and our mother worked as a civil service employee. I have very fond memories of spending time after school and during the summer with my maternal grandmother in rural Rixey, AR, picking peas out of the garden and shelling them on the front porch, walking thru a field of giant sunflowers to the creek for fishing, or eating fruit from the plum and peach trees.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My “life lesson quotes” have changed as I’ve grown through different seasons in my life but I’ve always come back to “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time” by Maya Angelou. When I have been disappointed by the behavior of someone with whom I am in relationship, I often realize there have been signs in the past that I’ve ignored or dismissed because of the relationship. The quote reinforces the need to trust my instincts and can be attributed to multiple areas in life.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The ability to be open-minded, determined, and resilient have helped me throughout my life. Because I have been open-minded about my career choices, I have gained experience working in multiple environments with diverse clientele, i.e., prison, law enforcement agency, elementary school. Each experience provided additional skills that I was able to translate into the next work environment. My determination, which could also be referred to as stubbornness, allowed me to set and meet career and personal goals such as working full-time as a child abuse investigator, while attending graduate school, and parenting my daughter. Resiliency has allowed me to bounce back and move forward despite some challenging experiences. For example, I left a job where I was a senior employee due to job dissatisfaction with no plan in place but, within a year, I had recovered financially, purchased a home, and began graduate school.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Embrace your support system. Whether that’s friends, family, pets, or a combination of the three, allow the special additions to your life to hold your hand as you navigate this challenge. I call my support system “My Village.” Because of “my village”, I was able to leave a job I hated, move, attend graduate school while working full-time, parent my daughter, purchase a home, plan a wedding, and PCS as a newly-married military spouse. I strongly believe in the adage, “It takes a village.” Allow yourself to grieve. Grief not only applies to the physical death of a person, but also to the loss of a relationship, career, or dream. Allowing yourself the opportunity to navigate the stages of grief, from denial to acceptance, can be a great form of self-care. Speaking of self-care, spend time getting reacquainted with yourself. Often, so much energy is expended into other things or people, when those things or people are no longer there, a sense of loss can be felt because time was not spent in self-development. Rediscover hobbies, places, or people that were previously enjoyed or take up new hobbies, go new places, and intentionally meet new people. Journal. Journaling can be a great way of documenting the healing journey and can provide a visual roadmap for the next difficult life challenge. Looking back over the journal can offer reinforcement that a challenge has been overcome and a new challenge CAN be overcome. Journaling can also provide confirmation that you are healing. If you do not think you are improving or believe that your emotions are worsening, please engage with a mental health professional. Working with a professional skilled in grief and loss can provide validation, accountability, and a neutral, safe person to facilitate your process.

Let’s discuss this in more specific terms. After the dust settles, what coping mechanisms would you suggest to deal with the pain of the loss or change?

I would recommend that people talk about it either with their support group, via writing in their journal, or in sessions with a mental health professional. Holding in or dismissing feelings will often result in the emotions emerging at a completely unrelated time, usually resulting from another life challenge.

How can one learn to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Give yourself permission to acknowledge that this unfortunate thing happened because healing cannot occur without acknowledgement. Identify the negative things that resulted from this challenge and develop a plan to overcome them.

Aside from letting go, what can one do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Empower yourself to do so. Just like you are giving yourself permission to grieve, give yourself permission to heal. Move with intention towards being better.

How can one eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation?

Ask yourself, “What did I learn from this situation and how can I apply that new knowledge to future situations?”

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A program that focusing on teaching and reinforcing healthy relationship attributes to children who have been impacted by domestic violence or child maltreatment. Children in these environments have either learned that violence is the answer to conflict or to avoid conflict altogether. Teaching and reinforcing the important relationship skills can impact families generationally.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a 1:1 breakfast or lunch with Nicole Walters. She is a phenomenal businessperson who embraces that challenges of business, motherhood, and marriage with transparency and humor.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website is www.trccounselingservices.com and I am also active on Instagram and Facebook.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!