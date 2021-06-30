Traci Jeske: “Wear clothing that makes you sparkle and shine”

Learn to love all your imperfections as that is what makes you special, change that message and story you are telling yourself when you look in the mirror stop picking and tearing yourself apart for the extra pounds you have or the not-so-perfect skin or not so straight nose. Tell yourself 100 times in the mirror every morning before getting dressed “I love you”. Start loving yourself and stop being your number 1 critic.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Traci Jeske.

Traci Jeske is the director of En Vogue Stylist, and an internationally certified personal stylist, she helps women 40 and beyond up level their glamour game to unapologetically create and live their best and most stylish second act ever. Traci was born and bred in Canada before establishing her stylish, stiletto-sharp brand in Italy, where she has been living for the last 23 years.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

From the time I was a little girl, I always loved playing dress-up and I loved clothes, I knew from a very young age that I would somehow in some way be doing this for the rest of my life. I always loved standing out in a crowd and being different from the others through my style. I started working in retail at the age of 17. This was the beginning of it all, where my passion, talent and knowledge grew. It amazed me how the right look and style made my clients feel so much better about themselves, they would stand taller, smile more, look more confident all this just by how they looked and what they were wearing. It was extremely powerful to see this transformation in my clients and still is today after 30 some years working in the fashion industry.

My career has evolved over the years. In my 30’s I went from working in retail to having my own successful personal styling career. I started using social media in my late 40’s using Instagram and Facebook to help inspire women to look their best no matter their number. So many women struggle as they get older with their looks and their wardrobe feeling lost, confused and overwhelmed and the fear of being invisible is very real for many women 50 and beyond. I wanted and want to inspire women to understand that by elevating their style they will also elevate their life. I am very blessed as my passion and love for helping women transform their personal style has taken me to many parts of the world working in Australia, Dubai, London, North America and of course all over Italy where I have been living for the past 23 years.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have had many people inspire me and help me in these past 30 years and I am grateful to all of them as with their help, guidance and inspiration they have helped me become the woman I am today. But if I have to choose just one person, then that would be me. I am grateful to myself for the courage I had in going against the grain in so many situations- quitting University at the age of 17 to work in retail, quitting my job at the age of 22 moving to Australia without knowing a soul there and finding a job after only one month in the fashion industry and staying there for 4 beautiful years, moving to Italy at the age of 27 to follow the man who would become my husband, getting married in Italy after only 3 months, not speaking one word of Italian but finding the strength the adapt to the culture, learn a new language and create 2 successful businesses from scratch, recovering from and 20 years of struggling with an eating disorder, following my dreams and reinventing myself in my 40’s no matter what people thought and said about me and most importantly no matter my age.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Living in Italy and not knowing the language perfectly I have many moments where I made a fool out of myself by not understanding my clients and their requests or my clients not understanding me but if there’s one thing I have learnt over the years is that no one is perfect and no one expects us to be we all make mistakes and sometimes we have to learn to laugh at ourselves and just have fun.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

If I did it, so can you, I am no one special, I have no superpowers and neither does anyone around you that is successful! You just have to believe in yourself and have the courage to begin. One of the best pieces of advice I received throughout the years is “Doing is better than perfect”. Don’t wait until you are perfect or everything around you is, as that day will never come, and you will literally stay stuck. Just do it even if it’s messy, have fun, learn from your mistakes, don’t be hard on yourself and make great connections. Have a mentor or somebody who is doing and is successful at what you would love to do. Surround yourself with successful people who inspire you and motivate you, push you to new levels and are there to help you when times are tough and celebrate each and every one of your wins.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

The most important thing is being consistent, making sure your message is clear and that your audience understands who you are, what you do and what your message is. Connect with your audience’s reply and like their comments interact with them make them feel special, loved and appreciated and make them want to always come back for more.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Drinking lots of water and exercising are the two most important things especially at my age that helps my body thrive. Exercising for 30 minutes is part of my morning routine, I make sure I do it every day. Not only does it strengthen my body but my mind as well. I don’t exercise to lose weight but to stay in shape and take care of my body. I also drink lots of water. I used to be a total Diet Coke addict drinking up to 3 liters a day and zero water started to affect my mood swings, my skin was dull, and I felt sluggish all the time and I used to get severe headaches. Thankfully I kicked that habit and now drink more than two liters every day and it has changed my life and how I feel. My skin glows, I have much more energy, I don’t get headaches like I used to.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Prayer and journaling are two fundamental routines for my heart and mind which are a part of my daily routines. I pray and thank my Father for each and every day he blessed me with as it is nothing to be taken for granted. Before I get out of bed I ask him the 4 w’s “Who he wants me to be today” “What he will have me do” “Where will he have me go” and “What will he have me say and to who” I feel like I’m being guided throughout day and as a result I am much more focused as everything I do has a purpose behind it. Journaling is also important to me and I love putting pen to paper as I find it so powerful. Writing down my intentions and gratitude and reading them out loud to myself fills my heart with love giving me that passion and joy for doing what I do and the life I have been blessed with.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Taking care of your body is so important when we don’t take care of ourselves we are sending a message to ourselves that we are not worthy and special. Take time every morning to move and connect with your body, drink plenty of water and feed it well. Learn to love all your imperfections as that is what makes you special, change that message and story you are telling yourself when you look in the mirror stop picking and tearing yourself apart for the extra pounds you have or the not-so-perfect skin or not so straight nose. Tell yourself 100 times in the mirror every morning before getting dressed “I love you”. Start loving yourself and stop being your number 1 critic. Wear clothing that makes you sparkle and shine. Never underestimate the power of a good outfit on a bad day. What we wear affects so many parts of our lives. It affects how we show up in the world, how others perceive us but most importantly how we perceive ourselves. Don’t dress to impress others, dress to impress the most important person in the world…You.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

I read 20 pages of motivational books every night before going to sleep. Reading is such an important and fundamental part of my personal growth and growth in my business. A book I read 9 years ago that changed me profoundly and how I thought was The Secret. It showed me how the way I was thinking, the thoughts I had in my head were creating my reality. It changed my life completely. It’s the book that led me to so many others and got me hungry on changing and improving my mindset to then manifest and live the life of my dreams.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

Most likely the Vampire injections are otherwise known as PRP injections. As I’m not very big on needles and injecting botox or fillers into my face I wanted to try something different. After seeing Kim Kardashian and many Celebs doing this treatment I decided to try. And omg let’s just say I mentally was not prepared for this at all! I’m sure the Dr. injected me at least 40 times all over my face. I literally could not wait and would have paid anything to have her stop poking me in the face. And if that wasn’t enough looking at my face immediately after was like looking at myself in a scene of a horror movie, spots of blood from the injections all over my face! But I have to admit I loved the results and yes it was worth it, would I do it again? Perhaps yes, if I can get over the fear of so many injections at one time! LOL.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Age is just a number and should never define how we dress, look or feel. I want women all over the globe to realize and understand that we do not have to hide or dress a certain way because of our age. I have seen so many of my clients and followers — women 40 and beyond- struggling with how they should or should not dress because of their age. Struggling with the fear of being and feeling invisible because they are older, believing they are not as beautiful as they were when they were younger all because of a number! I want women to embrace this season of their life and walk into it with ease and grace, to be bold, stand out in a crowd, follow their dreams and look absolutely fabulous doing so.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

My dream breakfast is such an easy question for me. It Would definitely be with Oprah Winfrey, it has always been my dream to meet her. She has been on my vision board for so many years and I do believe that somehow, someway I will meet this incredible, beautiful woman who has inspired me more than she could ever know since I was a teen. I still remember running home from school watching The Oprah Winfrey Show at 530pm every day in the ’80s and ’90s. I never missed an episode. This woman is such an icon and my idol in so many ways. She is lovable , strong, sensitive, she created her empire from nothing even if the odds were against her. She came out a winner, she showed us that she too struggled with her weight and accepting and loving her body for how it was. Oprah is such a generous beautiful soul and everything she did in life she did and still does with such elegance and grace.

The second would be Kris Jenner as my kids tell me we are so alike. I admire and love how she has created her empire and a bigger one for each of her kids which is my dream. I love her courage and strength, her laugh, how easily she cries if I see myself in someone it is definitely her. And her incredible style and lifestyle she has.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

www.envoguestylist.com

https://instagram.com/tracijeskeofficial/

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!