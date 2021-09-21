Tracey Carney Of Catalyst Media Group: “Always be open to change, learning and action”

Collaboration across Industry, Culture and Government.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tracey Carney, Managing Director of Catalyst Media Group. Her engineering degree first led to working behind the scenes in technical production and design and ultimately in producing world-class events, which she has been doing for the past 16 years.

Tracey currently leads the company across a number of award-winning national & international events which include the Business & Finance Media Group, The Business Show — Sustainability, Dublin Tech Summit and the Diversity in Tech Awards.

As a publisher and event creator, Tracey has seen first-hand how having a sustainable agenda positively impacts the business through design-thinking, creativity and innovation.

She is passionate about encouraging ESG at the core of business practices and has redesigned the architecture across the media group to recognise best-in-class businesses and thought leaders who are actioning the change.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in a family of entrepreneurs and entertainers and would have spent my early childhood in a small seaside town called Ballybunion in County Kerry, Ireland and then the rest of my teenage years in Dublin. I attended Mount Temple Comprehensive School, the Alma Mater of U2’s Bono and the Edge. Unfortunately, I didn’t have the same musical talents!

I’ve a background in electrical & electronic engineering and I was fortunate enough to be at the forefront of women taking on senior roles in the tech sector. I love creating, designing and building events and sustainable production is at the heart of everything I do.

I’m really positive and energetic. I love my life what I do and this permeates my professional life including the immense satisfaction I get from working with an incredible team.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is making a difference for our planet. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

What we really want is not just to help set the agenda but have companies who are interested in actioning the change at ground level. We have been working with a number of global leaders and we know what needs to be done, not just from an Irish perspective but also from a worldwide perspective. What we really want to do is to actually give companies the tools so that they can implement changes at their own pace and time, and have the know-how to set them on the path to success.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I think it’s important for all business leaders at the moment to take note of what’s going on in the world and there’s no hiding from what’s happening to our environment. Across all aspects of my life both personal and professional I am feeling the impact of the current state of the environment. It was important not just for me but the team that I work with that we helped action this change and we have the tools to this through media and events.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest them. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

Unfortunately the trigger was probably about 2 years ago and as with all great ideas sometimes it doesn’t happen straight away. We had been working on a Sustainability Summit that was due to take place in person and due to the global pandemic and a number of other factors, we were forced to put it on hold but I knew we’d come back to it.

There is always a silver lining even though you may not see it at the time. This delay and move to a virtual world has actually led to an improvement in the Summit. We are now delivering a much more sustainable event than any in-person event could have been. We’re also bringing it to a much wider audience than we ever would have had, if it had just been held in Ireland. The Business Show Sustainability is a virtual Summit with a diverse group of speakers from all over the world. It’s actually even better than I’d imagined it could be.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

In 2019 we honoured Mario Draghi at the Business & Finance Awards and I had the opportunity of participating in a roundtable with what was to be the future Prime Minister of Italy. That for me was not just an honour but a huge opportunity to get an insight into the complexity behind what he did for Europe and the euro and also to see the person behind the public figure that was Mario Draghi.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

My very first role as an intern I was scared to answer the phone I used to always mix up the name of the company the phone number and to this day it’s one of the first skills I would teach a intern when they join the company. What I learnt from this is that you can hear a smile even if you can’t see it so my tip would be to always smile before you answer the phone and even if you make a mistake, a smile will make things better.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

There’s a girl I went to school with, Lisa Nicole Dunne, who I was always quite in awe of. She skipped a year ahead of me in secondary school and always seemed to be that one step ahead in life. She has been an inspiration but also a huge support to me, in times of doubt she has been my cheerleader, in times of confusion she has helped break down any problems I’ve had and showed me clarity and the steps needed to progress to the next level.

Are there three things the community, society, or politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Collaboration across Industry, Culture and Government. Innovation & Reinvention with ESG at the core. Always be open to change, learning and action.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

It’s about what you do. It impacts who you are in life. Simply put, actions speak louder than words. When we’re younger, we often don’t see the larger impact of our actions. So I would say, starting young, each small step can make a big difference. By actioning a change, you’ll not only make things better, you’ll also feel better about who you are as a person.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” ― Maya Angelou

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oprah Winfrey, absolute legend. Not only has she had an impact on my life but each of the people she has interviewed and introduced into my world, from Brene Brown to Eckhard Tolle, have helped me become a better person in life and, as a result, in business.

How can our readers follow you online?

LinkedIn — https://www.linkedin.com/in/tracey-carney-2a11a829/?originalSubdomain=ie

Twitter — @tracey_carney