Tracey Birdsall: “Train more”

Tracey Birdsall was born in Van Nuys, California, the youngest of three daughters born to Ronald Birdsall and Carol Birdsall (born Carol Stone). She was raised in Southern California and is primarily of British and European descent. Bert Lewis, the famous Walt Disney composer, was her great-grandfather.

Birdsall trained in dance, singing, and musical theater throughout her youth, which later led to her intensely studying various acting techniques. She claims the real breakthrough in her craft was working with renowned acting coach Margie Haber, who taught her to simply create and be the character — no matter how excruciating.

Known for her meticulous preparation, Birdsall is recognized worldwide for her diverse and challenging roles and for working across multiple genres. In the highly celebrated science fiction film “Rogue Warrior: Robot Fighter”, Birdsall garnered multiple awards including the esteemed Female Action Performer of the Year Award at the Action on Film Festival. Most recently, she was honored by the WeLink International Film Festival in New York City — in association with the United Nations and Women in Film — with the honorary Actress of the Year Award in New York City.

Birdsall can be seen in the title character of the comedy feature film “Who’s Jenna…?”, in addition to the recently released Season 2 of the Tim Robinson helmed outrageous comedy Netflix show “I Think You Should Leave” as Janeane.

Up-coming projects in post-production include the lead role in the television series “The Time War”, the lead role in the television series “Age of Darkness”, the lead role in the science fiction film “Evolution War”, and the feature film “Hotel Underground”.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Southern California (Burbank to be exact) to kind and compassionate parents. Being the youngest of three girls in the family (and the only late bloomer), my youngest years were more about identifying as a tomboy and constantly playing sports — in addition to the “normal” activities at that time of singing, dancing, and performing. Looking back on it, everything was a training ground to get better at everything that was possible. I now realize that was just my perspective, but it was how I saw life at that time — and even now.

When I was almost 9, we moved to Channel Islands Harbor and then later to Ventura. My father was an avid sailor so most “downtime” was spent at sea or at the islands nearby. I continued with theater and musical theater and played on numerous sports teams. I had cycles in my life of swim team, cross country, soccer, softball, and always cheer and dance teams. To this day, I’m most happy when I keep both the mind and the body moving and challenged.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always loved to perform, I have always loved to play, and I have always absolutely loved the land of make-believe and imagination. Team that with a love of people and a fascination of being them — and you end up with me. I always wanted to experience being other people, feeling what it felt like — facing their challenges. In many ways, acting is a form of celebrating being somebody else for a time — examining the human condition.

As a young girl, I can remember my mother being approached by a “studio suit” in the grocery store… my raised hand was at about her skirt pocket height. He told my mom he could “put me in the movies”. My mother politely declined and my heart sunk — not even fully sure of what had happened — because it happened so fast. We spoke about it later as I pried her for why on earth she would say that. Growing up around the entertainment industry with a famous film composer grandpa (Disney’s Elbert Lewis), she simply explained to me that it was more of “I didn’t have to do that even though I could.”

As it turns out, with a plethora of options in the world (not to mention skills), all that I ever wanted to be in life is what I am. I’m an actor, and I’ve always known that. It was never an “aha” moment or a realization of any kind. I love to entertain and I’m willing to put in the relentless hours to work in my field.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think the most interesting thing that’s happened to me over the years has to do with work ethic and correlation.

I’ve worked consistently every year on at least one project, if not several. I studied consistently and trained in various skills. Everything I’ve done one would think (with the current standards of what amount of time you are supposed to put into things) would have led to consistent work. So the question was, how am I going to work “more than” consistently? How am I going to work constantly?

The answer was surprising to me. I added hours onto my preparation, I learned every audition completely before going in… then I experimented. What would happen if I took every opportunity and treated it like we were filming it? Once I started putting that kind of “nothing else matters” attitude into preparing for opportunities… well, I never looked back. Surprisingly enough, I’ve found that I often book things that people didn’t intend to cast me in (my look) because of the effort I put out and the depth I would take the character. Also surprisingly enough, I felt many times more fulfilled and successful whether or not I booked the part. You see, it’s the all-or-nothing process that really gets my adrenaline going and then seeing it to completion.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I can’t really think of any actual mistakes I’ve made, only back to times where I didn’t take big enough risks. With experience, you learn to trust your instincts and “time” your risks and moments. When you are just starting out, you play it a little more safely. I think the lesson is obvious in that.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have so many people who have guided and supported me, taught me and mentored me. The one that stands the tallest in my mind, however, is my mom. My mom was the wind beneath my wings — she made everything possible.

Most of my really crucial years laying the foundation in this industry were in young adulthood. Being a single mother most of those years, I needed serious backup for the grueling (and oftentimes last minute) schedule this industry requires. Not only was my mother there for me each step of the way (oftentimes putting aside commitments she had already made), but my mother never made me ask… she always offered. She was an incredible human being who made my aspirations and livelihood possible.

My mother is no longer with us… although parts of her live on in my darling father and children. Many parts of her, I’m certain, live on in me.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

I think that if your desire to work in the industry is persuaded by fear of failure or success that it might not be good for one’s mental health. I mean, there is so much more “not booking” than “booking” that happens (which other people would consider failure). If it’s going to affect somebody negatively, then perhaps it’s not a good idea.

I love to encourage people to follow their path and their dreams, but I think that if it could negatively affect your life… that maybe a more “surefire” career would be in line.

There are no guarantees in this industry. There are a ton of talented people not booking, and a ton of not-as-talented people booking… it’s just not a “fair” industry so to speak — there are too many variables to “bet on” anything.

Working in this industry should be driven (IMHO) by one’s drive being so extreme that this is all that they want to do — and they will make it happen. You have to study, train, work on your skills… even when you aren’t booking. You also have to enjoy the process — even if you aren’t booking.

Success is a result of hard work without looking over one’s shoulder. It’s also not guaranteed.

What drives you to get up every day and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

The combination of how hard the work is, and how rewarding it is, absolutely drives me. The change in projects and genre and the fact that the challenges grow and get more intense really drive me. It’s like being constantly in competition with yourself to work harder and always improve upon your skills, your fitness, and your craft.

It’s an interesting industry wherein the harder you work and the more challenges you get given, the greater the opportunities are that follow it. That process completely spurs me forward.

I think rather than wanting to see a change in the industry, that I’ll just focus on growing my body of work and adjusting as the industry changes. This industry changes constantly. If I focus on what I want to do differently, better, or in a different direction, then perhaps I have an indirect change in the industry in a small way.

If we appreciate things as they are, and change as it morphs, that seems the most productive.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

Thank you.

Released this month on Netflix was Season 2 of Tim Robinson’s I Think You Should Leave. That was super exciting for me to film as I’m such a huge fan of the SNL type comedy (or any great comedy for that matter.)

The Time War is my next project that will be released. I’ve been working on this project over the last five years on and off — so it nearing completion is both elating and terrifying! When you work on a project for that long, you lose perspective in the choices that you’ve made — and this is a very dark and twisted time travel television series wherein we took major artistic liberties. I never judge the characters that I create and live for a project, but I got a bit lost in this one because I was completely dedicated to it. There’s very little of “me” in this character — she grew over the years almost as her own unique human.

Age of Darkness should be out after The Time War. Age of Darkness is a television series based upon the feature that we did a few years ago Rogue Warrior: Robot Fighter. Action-based science fiction with deep characters is a place that I love to live, so that’s super exciting to see it come to fruition.

There’s a film coming out soon called Hotel Underground that we shot in Australia just before the pandemic. I don’t have any information on its release — so it will come out sometime amongst the others.

From here I would just like to continue the journey of delving into characters and going through the process. I would like someone to create a character that is a challenge to me — a bigger challenge than what I’ve experienced before… That’s getting to be a much steeper summons at this point!

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

When I was a very little girl, my mom brought me home to care for one of many newborn foster babies (over the years) — This little girl had the most beautiful black skin. My mother did this on purpose to teach us that we were all humans — all the same. I shared a room with the adorable “DeeDee” for a very long time. To me, she was my sister.

Years later, my parents asked the agency if they could adopt her. She had become part of our family. We never looked at DeeDee any differently and we loved her very much.

The agency wouldn’t let my parents adopt DeeDee because of our race. They felt her life would be better if she was raised by a black family. My mother cried and cried.

This experience affected my life in a way that I believe diversity in the film will others. I just wish everyone would stop pointing out all the differences, and focus on that we are all humans. It really drives me nuts as I thought we were so much further along as a society. At least, that’s what my mother taught me.

Diversity represented in film and television should point out to humans being humans. Young people can grow up seeing that they belong in a diverse and changing world. Diversity should no longer be about having segregated films for specific races/identities/abilities. Since we all live on the same earth together, we should be more integrated and share the same content. It’s important while we shift to diversity in film and television that we not forget to integrate ourselves. I look forward to the day (and I do believe we will get there) when we can hire the best human for the job or part without having to take race and pronouns into account. I think that in working towards acceptance of diversity and acceptance as human beings, everyone can find acceptance within themselves (which is really where it all begins).

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

There are so many things that we learn along the way in this career. Wouldn’t it be nice to travel to the future to see exactly what to expect so that we could come back to present day and be properly prepared? No, I don’t think so… Part of the journey is to learn everything the hard way. The funny thing about this question is that humans tell each other things, but the only way that it’s communication is if we not only hear it — but understand it and take it in.

Train more. As an actor, we have various tools that we need to keep honing. I remember when I was in my teens and early twenties, the common knowledge was “be in class.” That basically meant spending one to three days a week in a one to three-hour class. That’s it! Looking back on it, if you aren’t currently working on a project, you should be studying constantly. Work on your craft, go to the gym, train your voice, and train any skill you have. Only when you’re truly prepared will great things happen. Treat it like a full-time job until it becomes your full-time job. Train some more when you have time between projects, and just repeat the process. Find your weaknesses and make them your strengths. Have back up for your back up. Raising kids? Have an elderly parent you help with? Own or rent a house? Have any responsibilities whatsoever? You’re going to need a last-minute back up — whether it’s a friend, relative, or paid help. In case that backup falls through (which happens), you’re going to need a back up for your back up. If you aren’t working on a regular gig, the likelihood is that opportunities will come (and go) really fast. The hardest time to prepare for this is when you need it. Live the part. Do you have a favorite acting method? I had about six on a rotational basis. Approximately six different methods that I studied and learned and swore by until the next… then I met Margie Haber. “Live it.” I mean, methods are good for getting to the point where you have the opportunity to live it, but there’s nothing more rewarding than creating a character and absolutely living and feeling (being) their life/their choices/their everything. Although it can be more painful and difficult to live it in a first-person, it’s also when you’ll work consistently. It’s like magic. Work harder — like 10x harder — at least. I received sides for auditions and scripts for plays — almost constantly as far back as I can remember. One of the most common questions, when you have an audition, is “do they want you off book?” Now I cringe when I even look back at that. The true magic doesn’t even begin to happen until those words are more familiar to you than what you had for breakfast. The way I look at it now is that once I think I know it completely, I’m probably halfway there. Once you know the script you have to create the character, their nuances/opinions/inner thoughts. The script is only half of the work at best — there are just so many layers to create. If I’m lucky, I’ll have at least a few months to prepare for a lead role (although I would always like more). Never rush the process, and never cut it short. Learn to say no. I learned this one pretty late in life! I was at a boyfriend’s house many years ago — rushing out the door, as usual. He lived a few hours from me, and I already had a full life even without this relationship. I had an “event” I was expected to be at — one of many things we feel responsible to attend even though it’s our own self-imposed discipline. I truly didn’t want to leave. It was a beautiful evening overlooking the ocean — a wonderful respite from my wonderful yet hectic life. “Do you want to go?” He asked me. “Well, no… I just should.” He went on to explain that he doesn’t go to anything just because other people think he should. “Well, in my industry…” I started to say. I stopped to think about what terrible thing might happen if I didn’t go. What would happen if the constant mirage of what other people thought I should do — was just that… a mirage. I didn’t end up going, and nothing bad happened. I tried it again and again. Incidentally, what did happen — was that I had more time for my friends and family, more time to focus on my work, more time to finish all the things that I seemed to never have the time to finish. Now this doesn’t mean not to go to anything… I just don’t go unless I have to contractually — or better yet — I want to. Nothing bad happens.

Can you share with our readers any self-care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

My effort to maintain longevity, strength, a clear yet sharp mind, and an overall healthy and happy life — is obvious to some degree. Surprisingly, I have found out that what works for me wasn’t evident until I really focused on each thing independently. That said, the process has been more about what to live “without” rather than what to live “with”.

I’ve been a vegan for most of my adult life, but I’ve really cranked it up the last few years. I try to eat simply, and I try to not incorporate too many ingredients in my meals. I don’t eat any sugar unless it’s in fruit — which I eat sparingly. Although I’ve dabbled in ovo-lacto, pescatarian, and high protein, I’m healthiest and choose to be vegan. I eat a lot of healthy fats (cue the avocado a day), and make my own high nutrient and high grain bread. I stay away from white flour, most potatoes (I do love sweet potatoes), and regular pasta (I love edamame pasta). I don’t drink pretty much anything but water and hibiscus tea (which I brew constantly), and I’m a huge intermittent faster. To top it off, I try and get at least 8 hours of sleep at night. Of course, rules are meant to be broken — and I do love the process of getting back on course when I veer.

Externally, I pretty much treat the largest organ of the body the same way. I’ve found that to keep my skin the most healthy I have to not just eat well and get plenty of solid sleep, but I have to feed it. I’m not super fond of traditional moisturizers (although there are a few in my cabinet), but I like to buy raw ingredients to mix serums for my skin and keep it in a little refrigerator in the bathroom. Most store-bought products are loaded with fillers and preservatives (that’s where the refrigerator comes in), but you can buy the ingredients and pull up a recipe — mix your own potions — of hyaluronic acids, vitamin c’s, vitamin e, ferulic acids, niacinamide, etc. If you decide to try it, don’t just rush into it — find a cosmetic chemist online and learn how to properly mix it. Not all of the listed ingredients can go on at the same time, so it takes some research and trial and error (more research, very little trial and error!)

Exercise and fitness are a must. If it’s not a big gym day, a brisk walk or 200 reps of challenging a single muscle group — will usually suffice when busy.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Be high maintenance yet self-sustaining. I came up with that when my kids were younger, and it’s kind of stuck! Life is all about being the best person that you can be — and also being ready for opportunities when they arrive. To really be efficient, it’s okay to have a ridiculous amount of things that you do to stay ready mentally, physically, and emotionally. I also think that as you add things on in your life — on this journey — that you have to be self-sustaining whether it be financially, or otherwise. People with big goals can get to be very draining on those around them unless you figure out how to sustain yourself. Have high self standards, and learn to take care of yourself. It’s key.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

What I think the world needs more than anything is to learn to laugh a little more. We are surrounded with death and dying, disease and fear. This pandemic has brought down more people physically, emotionally, and mentally than I have ever seen in my lifetime. People respond with fear and they all have become experts on so many things that they know nothing about (cue social media) — just to deal with it all and feel better about themselves. I hardly recognize the humanity in the way that it’s behaving today — and I study humans for a living.

People need to remember how to laugh, to not take everything quite so seriously, and to have fun again — without a drink in their hand. We need a movement where we can all remember how fun this life is. LOL used to be something people actually did, not something that was expressed with three letters.

A laughter movement… what would that look like?! How would we start that?! Maybe I need to produce a comedy…

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Amy Reinhard or Reed Hastings would be awesome lunch companions (at Netflix), due to our projects coming to completion after over 5 years of production and travel. It would be nice to have a greater understanding of the spokes of the wheels in streaming prior to jumping into the wheel… Likewise with Craig Erwich (Hulu).

On a more personal note, meeting with talented directors who might not only appreciate my work — but who also tend to work with actors over and over who put in the time and effort in order to rise above the murk — could be an incredible addition to my journey. Some names that come to mind are Quentin Tarantino, Tim Burton, Christopher Nolan, and David O. Russell.

