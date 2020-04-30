Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Toxicity

Set yourself free

By

Let go of the Toxicity-Image Courtesy-Matthew T Rader-Unsplash

Recently I went for a virtual book reading where the author, shared her experience of getting dumped by her husband on the same night they went and cremated their young daughter who was barely 10 years old. As the audience gasped in horror,shock and revulsion the author calmly proclaimed that, “I don’t feel any anger towards him…as the toxicity will cage me”. As I sat and marvelled at her way of thinking I started understanding the power of letting go.

You let go of all the toxicity,not because of them but because of yourself. It’s about being kinder to yourself because harbouring negativity is like poisoning yourself and expecting the other to die. It’s just that carrying all that hate is the kind of excess baggage you don’t need-imagine checking into an airlines and each time being warned that you have breached the luggage limit and you still continue to pack in the same amount without any changes.

So why carry the hate?

That is what we have to understand that continuuing to being a carrier of hate is a futile exercise and staples you to the person who you are trying to detach from has ironically become the focus of your attention. The more you hate the person the more you will feel shackled to the person and its these shackles that we have to cast off. Its these shackles that keep us from flying away to our a place of peace and joy. Most importantly-THEY KEEP US IN BONDAGE and WE BECOME SLAVES.

The only way to break these is diluting the hate and then finally getting rid of it. The narrative has to change from ‘hating them,to loving yourself’. The moment that happens is when you know you have made a breakthougth. You need to defocus from the other person and start thinking that you are doing it for your good.

Is it simple?

It is as simple as learning how to walk. You’ll crawl..stand on your two feet…fall..walk…run…sprint and when you do that you’ll never ever believe that you didn’t even know how to walk.

Till next time ..Live Life EmpressSize

Vandana Shah, divorce lawyer,author,social entrepreneur,sports enthusiast at DIVORCEKART

Vandana Shah
Divorce Lawyer, Author and Columnist and CEO Divorcekart-India's first legal app for Divorce

I am an award winning divorce lawyer, author, columnistand Social Entrepreneur on whom the BBC has made a documentary 'Invisible Women of India’. I have set up 'Divorcekart'-India's first legal app for Divorce and for 24-7 lawyers on call. I am also the author of the bestseller 'Ex Files’, The Story of my divorce-published by Penguin under the Shobhaa De imprint, which has been launched by the Hon’ble Attorney General of India Mr. Mukul Rohatgi and the Hon'ble Chief Justice of Mumbai High Court, Mr. Mohit Shah.It has been endorsed by Lord Meghnad Desai, Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansigh and it looks at divorce through a humorous lens.

Ex Files is now a part of the Judicial College syllabus.

My work as a social entrepreneur, where I set up India’s first support group -360 degrees back to life, has been lauded by Gloria Steinem, the world’s foremost feminist who has endorsed my previous book. I have also translated a book written by the Jain Saints. My work has been lauded both by the National as well as the International media. I have been a panellist frequently on BBC, NDTV amongst others and at various Literary Festivals.
Currently, I am contributing as a regular columnist on Law/Women Empowerment for Savvy. I am also an occasional contributor for BBC. If you’d like to read more about my profile please visit my website www.vandanashah.com .

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

- MARCUS AURELIUS

