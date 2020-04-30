Let go of the Toxicity-Image Courtesy-Matthew T Rader-Unsplash

Recently I went for a virtual book reading where the author, shared her experience of getting dumped by her husband on the same night they went and cremated their young daughter who was barely 10 years old. As the audience gasped in horror,shock and revulsion the author calmly proclaimed that, “I don’t feel any anger towards him…as the toxicity will cage me”. As I sat and marvelled at her way of thinking I started understanding the power of letting go.

You let go of all the toxicity,not because of them but because of yourself. It’s about being kinder to yourself because harbouring negativity is like poisoning yourself and expecting the other to die. It’s just that carrying all that hate is the kind of excess baggage you don’t need-imagine checking into an airlines and each time being warned that you have breached the luggage limit and you still continue to pack in the same amount without any changes.

So why carry the hate?

That is what we have to understand that continuuing to being a carrier of hate is a futile exercise and staples you to the person who you are trying to detach from has ironically become the focus of your attention. The more you hate the person the more you will feel shackled to the person and its these shackles that we have to cast off. Its these shackles that keep us from flying away to our a place of peace and joy. Most importantly-THEY KEEP US IN BONDAGE and WE BECOME SLAVES.

The only way to break these is diluting the hate and then finally getting rid of it. The narrative has to change from ‘hating them,to loving yourself’. The moment that happens is when you know you have made a breakthougth. You need to defocus from the other person and start thinking that you are doing it for your good.

Is it simple?

It is as simple as learning how to walk. You’ll crawl..stand on your two feet…fall..walk…run…sprint and when you do that you’ll never ever believe that you didn’t even know how to walk.

Till next time ..Live Life EmpressSize