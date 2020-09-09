Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Tough task- first in the morning…

If it's your job to eat a frog, it's best to do it first thing in the morning - Mark Twain

We will all plan our day, have to do list…but we never prioritize the work have to done. Everyone have the confusion where to start, where to finish, the sequence of works..prepare yourself to do the tough task, work or worst task first in the morning. If we are done with the difficult work, then our day will move smooth. But when we keep prolonging the task we will surely do that particular work for the whole day and that won’t be happy day for you. It will change your mood, change your environment. Simply saying it change everything.

Better wake up early, do the big task or the tough task first in the morning for the good day and for the happy day. If you turn over the pages of historical people, it reflects that they eat the frog, elephant first thing in the morning to enjoy the delicious cake later. Similarly if you want to enjoy your delicious meal.. eat the frog first that means toughest work in the morning. Finish the big task first thing in the morning before starting the simple task.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

