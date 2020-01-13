Total well-being has been an initiative rapidly increasing in corporate America as a resource to aid employees with mental care solutions and physical wellness regimes. With the fast-paced society we reside in, this type of methodology is integral to every person outside the workplace. Today, wellness stems beyond spa-baths and massages and integrates aspects of our whole self, which are governed by the trajectory of our lifestyle choices.

As we embark on a new year, our physique and finances are often highlighted as significant resolutions. From losing weight or starting yoga to increasing revenue streams or lowering debt, we strive with high tenacity to achieve each goal to fruition. This process requires planning and introspection, looking inside ourselves versus at ourselves as the benchmark to create an effective plan. Often two-fold, the process of life organizing reconnects the mind-body experience allowing us to release physical and psychological stress by acknowledging and replacing bad habits with healthy behavioral choices.

When it comes to overall wellness, everything we do is paramount to finding balance, achieving happiness, decreasing anxiety, and refueling our self-esteem. So, how can you achieve total well-being in 2020? The first step is to examine where you want to grow and learn, and then determine the areas of your life that you want to alter. Transcribe your thoughts in a journal and share your objectives with a trusted source for on-going support, motivation, and guidance. In total wellbeing there are eight dimensions to consider:

Physical

Environmental

Emotional

Vocational

Financial

Spiritual

Social

Mental

For example, if your fiduciary wellness is vital to other aspects of your life, write down your goals, and recognize how they impact the remaining seven areas. Each facet commingles with overall health, so if one arena is performing well, the domino effect takes place. And as a result, the vision of wellbeing will expand beyond just healing the physical body to healing the complete self.

Today’s platform of achieving good health is about nourishment of the mind, our connection with society and community, and our economic landscape. Total wellbeing is the prescription to heal each person, family, population, and beyond. So, starting today, jumpstart 2020, with your entire well-being program as your gateway to complete health.

“Health is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” -World Health Organization