Tori Martin of ‘Lucky’: “The best person you can bet on is yourself”

As a part of our series about Nashville’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Tori Martin.

Tori Martin carries a sense of maturity that can only be found through a wealth of life experiences, and it is undeniable in her artistry. While only in her 20s, she brings a fresh perspective and a sense of authenticity with her every time she hits the stage. Sharp sophistication meets humble nature, for this true entertainer who is equal parts exciting and relatable. She dazzles with her high energy performance numbers but is just as confident stripped back allowing her powerhouse vocals to shine. From early life on the sunny shores of Florida to establishing family roots in Texas, each and every moment had a profound influence on the artist she is today.

Her story begins at a little country & western bar called Desperado’s. Tori’s Paw-Paw was the proprietor of that bar and also happened to be a fiercely passionate music fan. He raised her on the classics, like Johnny Cash and Tammy Wynette, and was the first in her family to recognize her talents. When she was just 8 years old, his belief was further bestowed upon her when he purchased her a guitar further encouraging her to follow her dreams. That set the trajectory for the rest of her life.

Having to move frequently comes with growing up a military kid. While no easy feat, it proved to be the perfect training ground for a career in entertainment.

She first found her voice at a local church, but the now seasoned performer had the opportunity to hone her skills as a teenager around the Texas Opry house circuit. It was the success that she found in Texas that propelled her move to Nashville — and in 2017, she took a leap of faith without knowing a single soul. Armed with the positive outlook and life motto of “just show up,” she put herself out there and quickly begin hanging in circles with some of Nashville’s most awarded songwriters. It was a chance meeting at a mixer that led to working with producer, Bill Warner. Together with her label, LuckySky Music, they are carving a path that is uniquely her own. The multifaceted sides of her artistry are most clearly displayed on her latest project, Lucky.

Armed with the confidence and courage to leave a mark on the format, the future proves promising for the young entertainer as she prepares to bring single, Lucky, to radio this summer. When she’s not on the road, Tori enjoys spending time with her husband and their two golden retrievers, Duke and Daisy. Always in the pursuit to express herself creatively, she is also a talented and experienced interior designer.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up a military brat and lived in many different states. At the age of 7, I landed in Texas, and it’s what I consider my home state. I have 10 siblings and life is always interesting with our gang! I don’t come from a musical family, so I call myself the only “weirdo” out of the family. I knew from a young age that my dreams and aspirations were in country music.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My Paw-Paw loved country music and raised me on the classics as a little girl. He knew I loved to sing and always encouraged me in the pursuit of my dreams. When I was 8 years old Paw-Paw bought me my first guitar and if it wasn’t for his encouragement I probably wouldn’t be on this path today. For me, music has always had a certain magic that spoke to me and country music is a genre I fell head over heels for.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

A super interesting story is how I met my producer Bill Warner… it was almost a game of chance like playing the lottery. I moved to Nashville in 2017 to further pursue my career and went to a holiday mixer. The mixer was doing a giveaway for a free demo and I threw my business card into the fishbowl. I’ve never considered myself a super “lucky” person, (I almost never win anything) and what do you know, they called my name! It’s interesting how life can bring people together but I definitely feel like it was a predestined thing. What’s even wilder was that Bill is married to Kirsti Manna (hit songwriter) and when I was 18 I stopped in for a session at her Songwriter Girl Camp. I remember seeing her and thinking, “Wow, I’d love to work with her.” Little did I know years later that would come true and we’ve written many of my favorite songs together.

Can you share with us an interesting story about living in Nashville?

When I first moved to town I didn’t really know a soul and Nashville is much bigger than the small town I grew up in. I think the most unique thing I’ve learned about Nashville is it really is small and so connected. Each day, each new friend, each song connects the dots on your path and I think it’s kind of magical. I love this city, what it’s taught me and continues to do.

Can you share with us a few of the best parts of living in Nashville? We’d love to hear some specific examples or stories about that.

I mean how amazing is the food?! I love Nashville hot chicken and biscuits from the Loveless Cafe for sure. All of the amazing local and small businesses are one of the many reasons I love Nashville. The best part of living here is being so close to everything happening in the country music scene. It all starts here, each day you’re a part of it and you just never know what may happen next. I love this city and there’s nowhere else like it in the world.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Early on in my career I had the opportunity to sing the National Anthem for the Texas GOP in front of 17,000 people and wore a gorgeous mermaid-style gown. I wore the gown in the car so I didn’t have to change when I arrived. I learned that was a huge rookie mistake! When I got out of the car I had a tear on my bottom side from sitting in the tight gown. Ha! That day I learned to always have a safety pin with you and never wear your costume on the way to your show. Go change in the bathroom girl, it ain’t worth spilling ketchup on your top while smashing french fries or ripping a hole in your ball gown by bending over.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would have to say that I’m most grateful for the love and support my husband Jason gives. I know it’s so rare these days to find a partner who is your biggest cheerleader in all that you do! Jason is actually the inspiration behind my single, “Lucky” that I co-wrote with Kirsti Manna and Lynn Wilbanks. The song is about rolling the dice on love and feeling like you hit the jackpot. I was always told that you can’t have love and do what you love… I’m so glad that I gambled on the hope that you could because I’ve found that you can and it’s my greatest treasure in life.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now it’s my single “Lucky” that will be released soon to country radio. This song is very special to me and I’m thrilled to share it with country music fans. These days we could all use a little luck and I think this song brings that feeling every time you listen to it.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Put the blinders on.

There will be so many people who have ideas or thoughts on your life/career. They’ll say, “You should do this, you should do that” and the best thing to do is to eat the meat and spit the bones. You only get one life and one career. There were too many times I went along with something to make others happy and that’s not something I do these days. Stand up for what you believe and don’t apologize for it.

2. Don’t be afraid to be you.

We live in such a social world that constantly shoves ideals and content in your face and that makes it tough to not compare yourself. One of the greatest things I could pass along is you can’t focus on what others are doing, you can only do what you do best. There’s always going to be someone who sings better than you, who’s prettier or thinner than you, you name it… but there is only one you! Don’t try to sound like someone else or pretend to be someone you’re not, all you can do is be your authentic self.

3. You’re gonna make mistakes.

If I could turn back time I would give so much grace to my younger self. I wanted to be perfect so badly and would beat myself up over the smallest things. You’re gonna make mistakes and that’s actually good! Mistakes teach you lessons and help you prepare better for the future, when you allow yourself to make mistakes you’ll feel so free. In fact mistakes are some of the most beautiful things about us, and where magic can take place. I also say, “You gotta stink to get good.” So keep strumming those bar chords in your bedroom that sound so horrible because one day you’ll strum and hear every note perfectly.

4. The best person you can bet on is yourself.

No one is going to make your dreams come true. The sooner you get sight of that the better… when I moved to Nashville I quickly learned this lesson. Each day you can do something that furthers you toward your goals and dreams. You have to fight for your dreams and remember that a goal without a plan is just a wish.

5. It’s for the love of music.

This may be the most important and one I have to remind myself of daily. It’s easy to get hung up on everything that goes on with pursuing a career in music, but everything is for the love of music. You wouldn’t be doing what you do if you didn’t love music. It’ll help get you through those tough days and is the only reason you should make music to begin with!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Do things outside of music that makes you happy. It can be all-consuming and I think finding things that you love outside of music is so powerful. One of those outlets for me is interior design, I get to be creative but in a completely different way. It’s rewarding to make a shabby house beautiful again and you can find that type of space in so many things.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Inspiring the next generation that they can be and do whatever they want in this life if they work for it. My husband and I are a part of an organization called the “Reflect Tour” where we travel to schools and perform. It’s one of my favorite things to share my story and sing for kids, teens and young adults on the tour. The entire reason I was brave enough to chase after my dreams is all because someone believed in me at a young age. If I can be a person who believes in the youth who need to hear it, then I think that’s a pretty beautiful thing.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Find what you love and let it kill you.” — Charles Bukowski

This quote has always spoken to me about how whatever your passion is in life… you owe it to yourself to give it everything you’ve got. As a little girl I was inspired by Michael Jordan and his tenacity. Hearing how he didn’t make his high school basketball team yet went on to be one of the greatest players of all time in the game ignited a fire in me. Life is gonna take all of your blood, sweat, tears, and energy, but it’s worth it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

It would absolutely be Dolly Parton. Dolly is someone I look up to greatly in all walks of life, and one day I hope to meet her! I’ve been singing her songs ever since I could talk! I’d love to chat about music, life and just listen to her tell stories. I’d have to pinch myself a few times just to make sure I’m not dreaming.

How can our readers follow you online?

I’m on all the things so let’s be friends! You can find me at my website, www.thetorimartin.com, on Facebook, Instagram @torimartinofficial, Youtube, TikTok, Twitter you name it I’m there!

This was very meaningful; thank you so much! We wish you continued success!