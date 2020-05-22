Top Working from Home Tips Explained

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, first schools and malls shut down across the country and then businesses started asking employees to Work From Home (WFH) where possible. If you are an office worker, in tech, in tele-calling or customer service or if your entire work is on a computer, then sooner or later, your employer will move you to a WFH status.

Working from home is awesome … right up until the cat throws up on your computer. And your neighbor, who you can only assume is building a time machine, starts firing up all sorts of power tools and noisy machinery across the street. First and foremost, you need to have the discipline to work on your own. When you work from home, nobody is going to look over your shoulder reminding you to complete your tasks. You need to have the discipline to do the work, whether you feel like it or not.

Next, you need to have the initiative and the creativity to solve problems on your own. One of the things you automatically lose when you work from home is office mates.

“Staying home can be very lonely. … Try and remain calm. Listen to music, play a funny movie in the background . “Make sure you have a stress-free zone, at work (yes even your home office) . Look for a break room.. No need for a fancy setting. All you need is some soft lighting and something comfortable to sit on. Put together a nice relaxing playlist and listen to it.”

With challenges like sharing workspaces and managing mental health, working from home during a pandemic is uncharted territory.

The benefits of home working include:

Not suffering the distractions of office life, such as phone calls, meetings and interruptions from colleagues.

Being able to adjust your working environment to match your preferences and needs, which can help you to stay more relaxed and boost your morale.

To stay focused at home, you need to be in control of communication – otherwise, it might start to control you! Find appropriate times to “check in” with your managers and co-workers. Small problems can often be dealt with there and then, allowing you to work uninterrupted afterward.

You likely need to experiment with communication in the early days of working from home. You’ll want to avoid distractions, but neither should you “disappear.” Over time, you’ll discover the right levels of interaction that builds your manager’s trust in your productivity, and so prevent micromanagement on their part.

With the spread of the novel coronavirus affecting everything from international travel to the availability of hand sanitizer, mitigating COVID-19 in the United States has become a growing concern. That’s why many companies are mandating or recommending that as many employees as possible work remotely until the virus can be slowed.

Plenty of people fantasize about working from the comfort of their own home, foregoing their commute in favor of more sleep, family or exercise time. But working remotely is a double-edge sword — sure, you get to stay home, but it can be harder to focus on actually working.

Challenges of Working From Home

Home-based work comes with its own distractions, especially if other people – or even pets – are nearby.

You may struggle to be productive when you’re unsupervised.

Working from Home Tips

Build a Permanent Work Space

The first step in your “work from home” journey is to designate an area of your home, specifically for getting work done.

Stay calm

“Staying home can be very lonely. Try and remain calm. Listen to music, play a funny movie in the background.

Weak up early in the morning

This is something that I would say, whatever you do in your life. Are you a student, an employe, parents, whatever it is everyone must wakeup in the early morning. The benefits of the weak up early morning everyone knows, but for some, it’s very hard to wake up early in the morning. Make an alarm before go to bed. And try to stick to it.

Get ready

Exercise must. Take a shower, and dressed up. You are not wearing the same pyjama that you wear last night. It affects your work. Be thankful to God for everything you have. Imagine a ZERO negativity life.

Working from home can be a smoother process with the above mentioned tips. Take these tips with you and see if your life as a remote worker improves. Every day is a learning process and it’s important that you find the right day-to-day routine that works for you.

How we work, where we work, when we work, and why we work has changed – significantly.