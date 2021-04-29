Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Top Tips for Business Leaders

Being a good leader requires an interest in continuing to evolve and grow your leadership style. When you are interested in improving your leadership skills, you’ll be helping yourself as much as you’ll be helping your team. These tips can help set you on a path of growth to lead your team to new heights […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Top Tips for Business Leaders - Kyle Rogers

Being a good leader requires an interest in continuing to evolve and grow your leadership style. When you are interested in improving your leadership skills, you’ll be helping yourself as much as you’ll be helping your team. These tips can help set you on a path of growth to lead your team to new heights in the future.

Start Each Day With a List

Being a good leader requires you to be as productive and efficient as possible, but that’s hard to do without a plan. You should start each day with a to-do list that prioritizes your tasks for the day. Since people are most productive at the start of their workdays, your biggest priorities should top the list. The bottom half of the list should be comprised of your least challenging tasks.

Check Your Messages at Specific Times

Rather than checking and responding to messages consistently throughout the day, you should set up one or two blocks of time for these tasks. Be sure to let your team, partners, and others know that you only check your messages during those times. During these periods, be sure to respond to your most important voicemails, emails, and texts first. If you run out of time, you can reply to less urgent messages at a later time.

Keep a Small Notepad With You

You have probably had plenty of experiences of having a thought and forgetting it before you could put it into action. If you keep a small notepad and a pen with you at all times, you’ll have the tools you need to jot down those ideas before you lose them. Later, when you’re in a position to flesh out those ideas, you’ll have your notes to guide you. This can help you implement new or innovative ideas that might help your team function more efficiently.

Growing as a leader will help you to reach the goals you set for yourself and your organization. In addition to the tips mentioned here, you should continue to look for new ways to grow and improve your leadership style. A thirst for knowledge and a passion for creative thought will help you become an efficient and innovative leader.

    Kyle Boyce Rogers Full Headshot

    Kyle Boyce Rogers, Real Estate Investor at Rivers and Valleys LLC

    Kyle Boyce Rogers is a Greenville, South Carolina real estate investor and business professional. he has more than a decade of industry experience and is currently a real estate investor at Hills and Valleys, LLC. He has worked hard on his own home, and thanks to his experience with the custom build process, he recognizes the difficulty and ins-and-outs of the real estate industry. Outside of real estate, he has put a lot of time towards the success of the family business - Classy Kids, an early childhood education program. He has spent much of his life working, but always makes the time to be with his wife and children, whether it be on the couch, on the golf green, or at church with the rest of the community.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Leadership skills
    Community//

    10 Effective leadership skills for success

    by Mahro Zaman
    Increase your focus and achieve your business goal fast - by Jeff Pulvino
    Community//

    6 Ways to Increase Your Focus and Achieve Your Business Goals Fast

    by Jeff Pulvino
    //

    6 Productivity Tips from Top Business Leaders

    by Pooja Hoffman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.