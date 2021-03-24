Top TED Talks on Entrepreneurship

TED Talks are designed to inspire us while we learn something new. Few fields are more tailor-made or conducive to the TED Talk format than entrepreneurship.

If you’re looking for some motivation and exciting new ideas about starting a business or breathing life into your existing enterprise, consider checking out these TED Talk offerings:

Maya Penn

Maya Penn is one of those rare individuals who has been able to combine her drive to become successful in business while giving full expression to her artistic vision. The founder of Maya’s Ideas, an eco-friendly fashion brand, Penn has achieved enormous success at just age 20. She began her entrepreneurial pursuits at age 8. Her fresh outlook is a real shot in the arm for any business person.

Simon Sinek

The author of five books that have sold millions of copies, Simon Sinek is a master of expressing a vision for optimism. He believes the collective future of humanity has never been brighter. He tells his TED audience that the CEO of a company sets the tone that bolsters the morale of an organization. All great leaders share the trait of solving problems with creativity and teamwork.

3. Regina Hartley

The vice president for human resources at UPS, Regine Hartley blows the lid off myths about hiring employees while placing too much emphasis on résumé-listed information and qualifications. She makes a persuasive argument that managers should seek applicants with a “hungry underdog” attitude and who display a sense of purpose and grit toward their careers. She gives insightful tips on how to go beyond résumé information to find excellent employees.

4. Philip Evans

Philip Evans is the Senior Advisor of the Boston Consulting Group and founder of BCG Media. His Ted Talks provides tremendous insight on the growing importance of data and how data science is transforming business in a fundamental way. It’s a must-see presentation to understand the phenomenal importance of data use in business.

5. Dan Cobley

A marketing director at Google, Dan Cobley gives a unique perspective on the connection between physics and marketing. Both are essentially “numbers games,” he tells his audience. That means a real understanding of markets requires a “profound engagement” with certain kinds of math and statistics. Highly informative even for those who are math-challenged and don’t like number crunching.