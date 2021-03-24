Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Top TED Talks on Entrepreneurship

TED Talks are designed to inspire us while we learn something new. Few fields are more tailor-made or conducive to the TED Talk format than entrepreneurship. If you’re looking for some motivation and exciting new ideas about starting a business or breathing life into your existing enterprise, consider checking out these TED Talk offerings: Maya […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

TED Talks are designed to inspire us while we learn something new. Few fields are more tailor-made or conducive to the TED Talk format than entrepreneurship.

If you’re looking for some motivation and exciting new ideas about starting a business or breathing life into your existing enterprise, consider checking out these TED Talk offerings:

Maya Penn

Maya Penn is one of those rare individuals who has been able to combine her drive to become successful in business while giving full expression to her artistic vision. The founder of Maya’s Ideas, an eco-friendly fashion brand, Penn has achieved enormous success at just age 20. She began her entrepreneurial pursuits at age 8. Her fresh outlook is a real shot in the arm for any business person.

Simon Sinek

The author of five books that have sold millions of copies, Simon Sinek is a master of expressing a vision for optimism. He believes the collective future of humanity has never been brighter. He tells his TED audience that the CEO of a company sets the tone that bolsters the morale of an organization. All great leaders share the trait of solving problems with creativity and teamwork.

3. Regina Hartley

The vice president for human resources at UPS, Regine Hartley blows the lid off myths about hiring employees while placing too much emphasis on résumé-listed information and qualifications. She makes a persuasive argument that managers should seek applicants with a “hungry underdog” attitude and who display a sense of purpose and grit toward their careers. She gives insightful tips on how to go beyond résumé information to find excellent employees.

4. Philip Evans

Philip Evans is the Senior Advisor of the Boston Consulting Group and founder of BCG Media. His Ted Talks provides tremendous insight on the growing importance of data and how data science is transforming business in a fundamental way. It’s a must-see presentation to understand the phenomenal importance of data use in business.

5. Dan Cobley

A marketing director at Google, Dan Cobley gives a unique perspective on the connection between physics and marketing. Both are essentially “numbers games,” he tells his audience. That means a real understanding of markets requires a “profound engagement” with certain kinds of math and statistics. Highly informative even for those who are math-challenged and don’t like number crunching.

    Emilio Noble, Consultant at Nobility Group

    Emilio Noble currently lives in the Land-o-Lakes area of Florida, and has developed a robust career in consultation. He is a corporate communications expert who has work experience in many areas of the field. These include market research, client retention, C-Suite interface, team development, business development, strategic planning, strategic partnerships, pricing and construct negotiations, and consultative sales. He has built this career on the back of a degree in Communications, which he pursued, inspired by dreams of a career in TB, Radio, or Advertising. Today, he builds a career and experience in the healthcare industry. Beyond just a hard worker, Emilio is also a passionate volunteer with a number of organizations, including the Bay Area Hospital, where he has aided in supply management.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    After Watching Over 50 TED Talks, These Insights Have Stuck With Me the Most

    by Chris Weller
    Community//

    The Most Inspiring TED Talks For Leaders

    by Adam Marquardt
    Community//

    Haril Pandya of NELSON Worldwide: “People are focused on their futures”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.