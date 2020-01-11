Top Strategy and Innovation Books of 2019

I’ve recently written about the disruptive change and innovation upending markets like product packaging, travel and hospitality, management consulting, construction, healthcare, and manufacturing. No matter the trends, technologies or transformations, every industry faces similar challenges:
- What business models must we create for the future?
- How do we differentiate our offerings?
- What strategies will help us move fast and win?
Here are my top 10 picks from 2019 that will help you address these critical questions:
Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries
Safi Bahcall
Creative Construction: The DNA of Sustained Innovation
Gary P. Pisano
The Infinite Game
Simon Sinek
Seeing Around Corners: How to Spot Inflection Points in Business Before They Happen
Rita McGrath
Connected Strategy: Building Continuous Customer Relationships for Competitive Advantage
Nicolaj Siggelkow & Christian Terwiesch
Strategic Decisions: The 30 Most Useful Models
Marcel Planellas
Distrupt-It-Yourself: Eight Ways to Hack a Better Business—Before the Competition Does
Simone Bhan Ahuja & James M. Loree
Cascades: How to Create a Moment that Drives Transformational Change
Greg Satell
Applied Innovation: The Field Guide: Translating Innovation Theory into Practical Application
Robert Marshall & Glen Wintrich
Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World
David Epstein
In today’s frenetic world, most of have less and less time to read, let alone read books. But for those who don’t take a pause and do just that, being disrupted may be their New Year’s surprise.
Soren Kaplan is the bestselling and award-winning author of Leapfrogging and The Invisible Advantage, an affiliated professor at USC’s Center for Effective Organizations, a former corporate executive, and a co-founder of UpBOARD. He has been recognized by the Thinkers50 as one of the world’s top keynote speakers and thought leaders in business strategy and innovation.