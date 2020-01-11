Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Top Strategy and Innovation Books of 2019

The best strategy & innovation books deliver new insights, examples and tools for reinventing business.

By

I’ve recently written about the disruptive change and innovation upending markets like product packaging, travel and hospitality, management consulting, construction, healthcare, and manufacturing. No matter the trends, technologies or transformations, every industry faces similar challenges:

  • What business models must we create for the future?
  • How do we differentiate our offerings?
  • What strategies will help us move fast and win?

Here are my top 10 picks from 2019 that will help you address these critical questions:

Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries

Safi Bahcall 

Creative Construction: The DNA of Sustained Innovation

Gary P. Pisano 

The Infinite Game

Simon Sinek 

Seeing Around Corners: How to Spot Inflection Points in Business Before They Happen

Rita McGrath 

Connected Strategy: Building Continuous Customer Relationships for Competitive Advantage

Nicolaj Siggelkow & Christian Terwiesch 

Strategic Decisions: The 30 Most Useful Models

Marcel Planellas 

Distrupt-It-Yourself: Eight Ways to Hack a Better Business—Before the Competition Does

Simone Bhan Ahuja & James M. Loree 

Cascades: How to Create a Moment that Drives Transformational Change

Greg Satell 

Applied Innovation: The Field Guide: Translating Innovation Theory into Practical Application

Robert Marshall & Glen Wintrich 

Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World

David Epstein 

In today’s frenetic world, most of have less and less time to read, let alone read books. But for those who don’t take a pause and do just that, being disrupted may be their New Year’s surprise.

Soren Kaplan is the bestselling and award-winning author of Leapfrogging and The Invisible Advantage, an affiliated professor at USC’s Center for Effective Organizations, a former corporate executive, and a co-founder of UpBOARD. He has been recognized by the Thinkers50 as one of the world’s top keynote speakers and thought leaders in business strategy and innovation.

Soren Kaplan, Author of The Invisible Advantage

