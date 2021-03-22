Top Picks- Here’s what you need to know about Creativity

I am Lina Ashar and I want to jointly explore the power of parenting with you. Join me on my journey to educate our children in unlocking their extraordinary human potential.

8 Ways to Encourage Creative Thinking in Children: [Entrepreneur] Since it is a key to success in nearly everything we do, creativity is a significant component and the main focus of organizations in any field. Clearly, it becomes crucial to foster such kind of thinking in kids from their formative years. That said, creativity is not limited to artistic and musical expression. It is also essential for science, mathematical, linguistic, bodily-kinesthetic, spatial, naturalist and even social and emotional intelligence. After all, being creative allows one to be more flexible and emerge as better problem solvers, which makes them more capable in terms of adapting to technological advances and make the most of new opportunities. So, here are some easy ways to help the children in expressing their creativity:

Why 2021 Will Be The Year Of Creativity: [Forbes] Testing over half a million 15-year-olds from OECD countries the world over, PISA results are generally accepted as a barometer of the effectiveness of an education system’s performance. Indeed, the results usually trigger interesting debates among legislators and educators, relating particularly to the design and delivery of learning, often resulting in the reformation of policies and strategies pushed onto educators by governments. That said, many within the profession recognize the importance of looking far beyond the traditional PISA fields of mathematics, science, and reading, to make sense of how education systems foster learners’ skills, including the three lenses of creativity.

How to Develop Your Child’s Creativity: [FirstCry Parenting] Every child is born with talents, but the biggest problem is tapping into them to reveal them to the world. Creative minds are innovators and game changers, which is why we encourage supporting creativity during early childhood.

Creativity’s last stand: In defense of our children’s imaginations: [TED Talks] We are in the midst of a crisis: our children’s creativity hangs in the balance. What’s the cause? Schools? Digital entertainment? Teenage angst? In this humorous, heartfelt, and insightful talk, David Murray dives into the depths of a national creativity crisis using his own children as fodder for experimentation, reflection and resolution. He then outlines a path to raising a creative child and feeding “The Invisible Armadillo.”

The Science (and Practice) of Creativity: [Edutopia] “Creativity isn’t about music and art; it is an attitude to life, one that everybody needs,” wrote the University of Winchester’s Professor Guy Claxton in the lead-up to the 2014 World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) dedicated to creativity and education. “It is a composite of habits of mind which include curiosity, skepticism, imagination, determination, craftsmanship, collaboration, and self-evaluation.” Sounds like the perfect skill set for equipping young people to navigate an increasingly complex and unpredictable world. Encouragingly, there’s plenty of evidence — from both research and practice — that most of the above can be taught in the classroom. In fact, innovation and education experts agree that creativity can fit perfectly into any learning system.