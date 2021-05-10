Top Picks- Here’s what you need to know about Anger Management for Children

At-home tools to help kids manage their emotions: [National Geographic] During these stressful times, kids are craving more attention to their emotional health than ever before. That’s why you might have noticed some feelings-based lessons start at your kids’ school this year. It’s called SEL—or social-emotional learning—which many educators brought in to help students cope with the big changes 2020 brought.

6 Best Ways to Manage Your Child’s Anger:[Parents.com] Experts explain why young kids get physical when they’re angry, how you can better understand the behavior, and offer up their best anger management tips for children.

Anger Management for Kids and Parents: [Child development] Handling children’s anger can be puzzling, draining, and distressing for adults. In fact, one of the significant problems in dealing with anger in children is the similar feelings that are often stirred up in us.

Anger, Irritability and Aggression in Kids: [Yale Medicine] Multiple factors can contribute to a particular child’s struggles with anger, irritability, and aggression (behavior that can cause harm to oneself or another). One common trigger is frustration when a child cannot get what he or she wants or is asked to do something that he or she might not feel like doing. For children, anger issues often accompany other mental health conditions, including ADHD, autism, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and Tourette’s syndrome.

A child therapist’s favorite resources for helping kids manage anger: [Coping skills for kids] Here’s a collection of the best tools and tips to teach children how to manage their anger in safe and healthy ways. Let’s start with some quick, safe ways to help kids express those feelings.