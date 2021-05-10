Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Top Picks- Here’s what you need to know about Anger Management for Children

I am Lina Ashar and I want to jointly explore the power of parenting with you. Join me on my journey to educate our children in unlocking their extraordinary human potential.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

At-home tools to help kids manage their emotions: [National Geographic] During these stressful times, kids are craving more attention to their emotional health than ever before. That’s why you might have noticed some feelings-based lessons start at your kids’ school this year. It’s called SEL—or social-emotional learning—which many educators brought in to help students cope with the big changes 2020 brought.

6 Best Ways to Manage Your Child’s Anger:[Parents.com] Experts explain why young kids get physical when they’re angry, how you can better understand the behavior, and offer up their best anger management tips for children.

Anger Management for Kids and Parents: [Child development] Handling children’s anger can be puzzling, draining, and distressing for adults. In fact, one of the significant problems in dealing with anger in children is the similar feelings that are often stirred up in us.

Anger, Irritability and Aggression in Kids: [Yale Medicine] Multiple factors can contribute to a particular child’s struggles with anger, irritability, and aggression (behavior that can cause harm to oneself or another). One common trigger is frustration when a child cannot get what he or she wants or is asked to do something that he or she might not feel like doing. For children, anger issues often accompany other mental health conditions, including ADHD, autism, obsessive-compulsive disorder,  and Tourette’s syndrome.

A child therapist’s favorite resources for helping kids manage anger: [Coping skills for kids] Here’s a collection of the best tools and tips to teach children how to manage their anger in safe and healthy ways. Let’s start with some quick, safe ways to help kids express those feelings.

    Lina Ashar, Educator, Entrepreneur

    Lina Ashar is an educationist and entrepreneur, who’s current focus lies in helping children
    unleash their potential through parenting strategies that have a firm base in neuroscience and
    emotional intelligence. She's the founder of Kangaroo Kids and Billabong High International
    School; Co-Founder of Korroboree. Her career has taken off on an impactful journey in
    education, the reverberations of which will be seen in generations to come.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Children&#039;s Psychological Development and the Role of Parents
    Community//

    Children’s Psychological Development and the Role of Parents

    by John Harry
    Community//

    Helping Your Child Cope With Anger

    by Dr. Gail Gross
    Community//

    Helping Your Child Cope with Anger

    by Dr. Gail Gross
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.