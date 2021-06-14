Top Picks- All you need to know about Tuning in to Your Child

From Birth, Engage Your Child With Talk: [New York Times] Young children require time and one-on-one feedback as they struggle to formulate utterances in order to build their language and cognitive skills. The most basic skills are not being taught by example, and society is falling prey to the quick response that our computer generation has become accustomed to.

Parenting Style: Tune into Your Child’s True Nature: [Parents.com] Keep in mind, too, that the better you can embrace your child in all his uniqueness, the better able you will be to channel his more difficult behavior — so that as he grows, his strengths will shine and you’ll get more fun out of being his parent. Here are four traits that parents find hardest to cope with — and how to help.

How to Be an ‘Emotional Coach’: 7 Tactics to Help Your Child Tune into & Harness Their Emotions: [Linkedin.com] Parents who are emotional coaches consider that talking with their child about emotions is an opportunity for learning, connection and intimacy. They see emotions as a portal that allows them into their child’s world. They know when to sit down and explore their child’s emotional reaction with them, when to give the child space so he can work through his own emotions and when to coach the child to not get overly attached to an emotional reaction.

15 ways to connect with your child in 5 minutes or less: [Motherly] Whether you think busyness is a disease resulting in families being over-stressed and not spending enough time together or you see productivity as a good thing that is benefiting your brain, few will dispute that we are, in fact, a busy people. The good news is that it appears that quality time with our kids trumps quantity.

10 Ways to Connect With Your Child Everyday: [HandinHandParenting] When a child feels secure, he feels content and confident and better able to follow your requests or attempt new things. And aside from the added cooperation, connection feels good for parents too. Creating connective moments with our children reminds us to slow down and enjoy them, to forget the emails or beds that have gone unmade, and to snuggle or laugh or really hold space for our little ones.