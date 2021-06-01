Top Picks- All you need to know about raising Emotionally Healthy Kids

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
I am Lina Ashar and I want to jointly explore the power of parenting with you. Join me on my journey to educate our children in unlocking their extraordinary human potential.

How To Raise Emotionally Intelligent Children: [Tedx.com] Working with thousands of families for over 16 years as an educator and counselor, Lael has seen the impact that trauma and disconnection have on a family. As an Aware Parenting Instructor, she facilitates workshops and support groups that empower parents to create connections and stronger relationships with their children.

7 Tips for Raising an Emotionally Healthy Child: [Psychology Today] Many of our children’s emotions get overlooked, as we tend to pay more attention to how they are behaving than how they are feeling. By maintaining an awareness of our children’s psychological state and keeping in mind the following parenting principles, we can become more attuned to our children and learn ways to raise emotionally healthy children.

4 Tips for Raising Happy, Emotionally Healthy Children: [TinyBuddha] Emotionally healthy people do not need to oppress others. Emotionally healthy people do not hate others for their differences. They are more likely to see their similarities. Emotionally healthy people never think they are better than anyone else, for any reason. Emotionally healthy people know how to express themselves in life-giving ways, and are rarely in abusive relationships or having affairs. They aren’t lying, cheating, or abusing drugs or people. They are generally happy people.

Positive Parenting Techniques that Raise Emotionally Healthy Kids: [ParentsWithConfidence] To help you solve the neverending puzzle we call parenting, here are five positive parenting techniques that help raise emotionally healthy kids (and as a bonus improve their behaviors too).

3 Do’s and Don’ts for Raising Emotionally Intelligent Kids:  [Gottman Institute] As parents, we want the very best for our kids. We work hard to raise strong individuals who will go on to lead happy lives and have good moral standing. Sometimes, however, we find ourselves questioning our parenting choices, crossing our fingers, and hoping we’re doing this whole parenting thing right. Let’s explore three do’s and don’ts for building your child’s emotional intelligence.

