Top Picks- All you need to know about parenting styles

All you need to know about parenting styles

I am Lina Ashar and I want to jointly explore the power of parenting with you. Join me on my journey to educate our children in unlocking their extraordinary human potential.

The Different Types of Parenting Styles and Their Impact on Kids [FirstCry Parenting]: Once you become a parent and start taking care of your child, you realise that raising kids is a hard (and arduous) job. There’s no one parenting approach that works for all the children and you will have to rely on the trial and error method to understand the kind of parenting approach that would work well with your child. No two families use the same kind of parenting styles, but then there are some common parenting styles that most of us use. If you are looking for ways to raise your child better, you can explore the various parenting styles and understand the impact of each style on kids to see what would work for your little fellow!

What’s Your Parenting Style? [Parents.com]: From authoritarian to authoritative, permissive to neglectful, we’re breaking down the four types of parenting styles. Which one do you practice?

Parenting Styles and their Effects [Science Direct]: A parenting style consists of several elements that combine to create the emotional climate in which parents communicate their attitudes and practices about child-rearing with their child. Within the context of their style, parents express their attitudes toward children’s responsibilities and engage in a variety of specific parenting practices such as spanking, ensuring children are doing their homework and involvement in children’s activities.

Why Parenting Styles Matter When Raising Children [VeryWellMind]: Some children raised in dramatically different environments can later grow up to have remarkably similar personalities. Conversely, children who share a home and are raised in the same environment can grow up to have very different personalities. Despite these challenges, researchers have posited that there are links between parenting styles and the effects these styles have on children. And some suggest these effects carry over into adult behavior.

Which Parenting Type Is Right for You? [HealthLine]: There’s no manual for parenting — something you probably realized when you brought your little one home. There’s no single “right” way to parent. How you parent will depend on how you were raised, how you see others parenting, and even, to some extent, your cultural background.

    Lina Ashar, Educator, Entrepreneur

    Lina Ashar is an educationist and entrepreneur, who’s current focus lies in helping children
    unleash their potential through parenting strategies that have a firm base in neuroscience and
    emotional intelligence. She's the founder of Kangaroo Kids and Billabong High International
    School; Co-Founder of Korroboree. Her career has taken off on an impactful journey in
    education, the reverberations of which will be seen in generations to come.

