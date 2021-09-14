Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Top Picks- All you need to know about managing your child’s anger

I am Lina Ashar and I want to jointly explore the power of parenting with you. Join me on my journey to educate our children in unlocking their extraordinary human potential.

Anger Management Tips for Children [Scholastic.com]: As it turns out, young children have a lot to be angry about. They’re little. They aren’t allowed to do everything they want. They fail at many of the things they try. Bigger people tell them what to do, and since those people are also stronger, they can make them do it. Three to 5-year-olds perceive danger even when it is not present, or they overreact to it. They seek protection by going on the offensive. At this stage, impulses are hard to control, and the ability to stop, listen to the other side, and seek out common ground for negotiation and compromise is barely a glimmer. It may seem obvious to adults, but a young child needs to learn that anger is the name she can attach to certain feelings and the physical sensations that come with anger: a pounding heart, heavy breathing, and a feeling of getting warm. You can help your child in the heat of the moment by acknowledging and naming the emotion: “I can see that you are angry right now.”

Helping your child with anger issues [NHS UK]: Anger is a normal and useful emotion. It can tell children when things are not fair or right. But anger can become a problem if a child’s angry behaviour becomes out of control or aggressive. Why is your child so angry?

Angry Kids: Dealing With Explosive Behavior [Childmind.org]: There are many strategies that can help kids improve their behavior. One of the most important things is to stay calm when they get upset. This can be challenging, but it’s a great way to model good behavior. When they try to express their feelings calmly, praise them. And if they do explode, make sure to praise their good behavior once they’ve calmed down.

Anger, Irritability and Aggression in Kids [Yale Medicine]: Nobody likes to feel angry, but we all experience the emotion from time to time. Given that many adults find it hard to express anger in ways that are healthy and productive, it’s unsurprising that angry feelings often bubble into outbursts for children. Most parents find themselves wondering what to do about tantrums and angry behavior, and more than a few wonder whether the way their child behaves is normal.

6 Best Ways to Manage Your Child’s Anger [Parents.com]: Experts explain why young kids get physical when they’re angry, how you can better understand the behavior, and offer up their best anger management tips for children.

    Lina Ashar, Educator, Entrepreneur

    Lina Ashar is an educationist and entrepreneur, who’s current focus lies in helping children
    unleash their potential through parenting strategies that have a firm base in neuroscience and
    emotional intelligence. She's the founder of Kangaroo Kids and Billabong High International
    School; Co-Founder of Korroboree. Her career has taken off on an impactful journey in
    education, the reverberations of which will be seen in generations to come.

