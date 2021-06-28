Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Top Picks- All you need to know about building your child’s character

I am Lina Ashar and I want to jointly explore the power of parenting with you. Join me on my journey to educate our children in unlocking their extraordinary human potential.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Teaching Your Children About Character Traits [FirstCry Parenting]: Character traits are defined as values a person believes in and reflects in his personality. These character traits determine the person’s actions, behaviors, and decisions in everyday life. A child needs to develop positive traits from an early age. Parents want the best for their kids. But you really want your child to succeed in life, you should invest your time nurturing the best character traits in your child. Developing character traits in children at a young age is crucial because kids are quick learners. The values they learn at an early age will stay with them and continue to help them for the rest of their lives.

Positive Character Traits For Kids to Succeed [Cue Math]: Character traits are defined as values a person believes in and reflects in his personality. These character traits determine the person’s actions, behaviors, and decisions in everyday life. A child needs to develop positive traits from an early age. Parents want the best for their kids. But you really want your child to succeed in life, you should invest your time nurturing the best character traits in your child. Developing character traits in children at a young age is crucial because kids are quick learners. The values they learn at an early age will stay with them and continue to help them for the rest of their lives.

Building Character in Early Childhood Settings [Scholistic]: The first step in fostering character education for both teachers and parents is establishing a strong positive relationship and open communication with children. Keep the following suggestions in mind as you work with children, and as you help parents understand how they can make character education a part of their life at home.

3 step formula to building character in children [TED Talks]: Character building is an essential part of our personality and this should happen to everyone in an early stage of life. Mayank Solanki a value educator describes the 3 steps we should be taking to build a good character for our children to scope a brighter future for them.

3 Ways Parents Can Build Character [Parent Map]: As parents, we’re all familiar with the important role character plays through our lives. Character development should start early since it lays the foundation of values for our children to turn to as they grow older and are faced with difficult decisions and pressure from their peers. When we send our kids to school, we want to trust that the teachers and staff will aid in our child’s well-rounded development. Unlike test scores and grades, it can be hard for parents to evaluate how a school’s community, environment and curriculum support a student’s character growth. Here are three tips to consider this school year to nurture character development at home and in the classroom.

    Lina Ashar, Educator, Entrepreneur

    Lina Ashar is an educationist and entrepreneur, who’s current focus lies in helping children
    unleash their potential through parenting strategies that have a firm base in neuroscience and
    emotional intelligence. She's the founder of Kangaroo Kids and Billabong High International
    School; Co-Founder of Korroboree. Her career has taken off on an impactful journey in
    education, the reverberations of which will be seen in generations to come.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Character Influences Your Destiny

    by Wacuka Stephen
    Community//

    Blooms to Blossoms Vol. 1, No. 4

    by Elaine Guerrazzi, PhD
    sborisov/Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    How to Raise Grateful Kids, According to Science

    by Jessica Stillman
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.