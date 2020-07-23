Top model Billy Arora opens up about mental health in the modeling industry

We got in touch with the Canadian fashion model after we had seen her approaching the topic of mental health in her industry on her social media.

We asked Billy if she was open to answering a few questions on her experience with the importance of mental health in the modeling world.

She spoke very strongly about the importance of being self aware that it is okay to struggle when you do and that it’s “okay to not be okay “ as she says.

In a very demanding and sometimes not so glamorous industry you are sure to come across a lot of criticism and situations to trigger stress and anxiety. We asked her how she has been coping with this environment.

“I think it’s very important to not put so much pressure on yourself entering the business and being able to take a step back when it’s needed. I definitely have and still do struggle with anxiety, I think it’s only human. Obviously with my job I learned to deal with criticism and still the long journeys on planes on my own to unknown places can be a bit intimidating. What has helped me the most is making sure I have a good support system and a good “mental” routine so I can keep my self in check. If I’m having a hard day my go to is a long talk with my mom or one of my best friends. A nice long walk always helps me and just really trying to turn my attitude towards a place of gratitude.”

We asked Billy if she has any words of advice to give to young aspiring models.

“I would probably say first and foremost to make sure that this is a career you want to pursue and for the right reasons. Secondly , find a good local agency and do your research. It can be a tough industry so having a mother agent that really believes in you and pushes you to your best potential is important. There’s a lot of beautiful girls out there but what can set one aside from the other is being hard working and nice to everyone you meet regardless of their position. You’ll get to the places you want to go if you work hard, no doubt“.

