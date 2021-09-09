Top Mental Health Charities You Can Support Right Now

Mental health disorders are very real, and those afflicted with them often suffer silently. One way to combat mental illness is to donate to one of many mental health charities or nonprofits. Many patients or loved ones have said that donating helped them in their mental health recovery. Here are just a few of the best mental health charities you can pledge your support to.

Mental Health America

Mental Health America is a community-based mental health organization, meaning they have locations in communities all across America. They also offer online services if you happen to live in an area without an MHA office or just prefer to get help online. They also provide mental health screenings, education on mental health conditions, conduct nationwide advocacy work, and offer peer support programs. Founded in 1909, they are the authority on mental health wellness.

