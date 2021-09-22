Top Leadership Podcasts

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Are you interested in learning more about business? In his new blog post, Timothy P Lofton lists three podcasts about business for you to listen to.

Have you ever listened to a podcast? If not, you are missing out on a ton of great information and valuable conversations. Podcasts have become increasingly popular over the past couple of years, especially with busy schedules and recent happenings moving people more towards relying on technology. Podcasts cover a wide range of topics, including leadership. With that being said, let’s dive into some of the most popular leadership podcasts available to everyone who is interested.

How I Built This

Hosted by Guy Raz, this podcast tells you everything you need to know about startups. Guy dives into stories from the world’s best idealists, innovators, entrepreneurs, and the companies they built. Many people have ideas for new inventions, companies, and services but have no idea how to go about the journey into becoming an entrepreneur. The interviews Guy conducts with various leaders are inspirational and insightful to listeners everywhere. They are also each about one hour long, so each episode is packed with useful information and fun storytimes. 

Eat Sleep Work Repeat

 Although this podcast’s name can come across as scary, this show is actually all about improving the balance between your work life and personal life. Overworking yourself isn’t suitable for anyone, and it actually can lead to you being less motivated and efficient in your daily work. Hosted by Bruce Daily, this show features various interviews from guest speakers such as entrepreneurs, psychologists, and other leaders known as “workplace experts.” Some of the hot topics talked about include improving work meetings and understanding the gig economy. Employees enjoy listening to this podcast, but it might be even more beneficial for those who are business owners as it delves into many different leadership aspects.

Business Wars

This podcast is a fun one. It details the intense competition between similar companies with the same goal and what they do to differentiate themselves and stand out in the market. They have featured rivalries such as Facebook vs. Snapchat, Ford vs. Chevrolet, Boeing vs. Airbus, and more. Some features even involve a three to six-part series. Some find the podcast to be a bit overdramatized, but the show is interesting and informative nonetheless. 

    Timothy Lofton, Founding Partner and COO at The Cornerstone Group

    Based in Waynesville, Ohio, Timothy P. Lofton is a Founding Partner and COO at The Cornerstone Group. Timothy is a Veteran of the United States Army Reserve, a role in which he counts invaluable for the exceptional leadership skills it helped him cultivate.

    In his free time, Tim makes it a point to volunteer for annual medical mission trips to Ecuador, and is passionate about helping the community around him.

    For even more on Timothy Lofton, be sure to follow him online for the latest insights and updates!

