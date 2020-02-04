Top Habits of Highly Effective Entrepreneurs

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Being successful in any walk of life doesn’t just happen. Climbing the ladder of success starts with developing good habits in your personal life that quickly spread into your professional life. Here’s a look at some habits that separate entrepreneurs who are struggling, from those who are succeeding.

Hydration

Wait a minute; is this an article about business or about exercise? Stay with us here, hydration matters in every walk of life. While it’s totally acceptable to wake up and have some coffee or tea, successful people begin drinking water and continue to do so often every day. Starting your tomorrow hydrated from proper water intake today will set you up to be mentally sharp, focused, and your memory at it’s performing at its peak.

Team Work Makes the Dream Work

The old proverb says, “like iron sharpens iron, one person can sharpen another.” This is especially true in business. Surrounding yourself with the right people can be the difference in success and failure. It’s vital that you surround yourself with the right people and that you make it a habit to consult with them often. Your habit should be to bring people on board that will sustain your company’s success over the long haul.

Win the Day

Successful entrepreneurs don’t roll out of bed at the last possible minute and rush out the door. Instead, they get up early enough to prepare themselves for the day ahead. Instead of trying to squeeze in time to send emails between appointments, try doing that before you get to your office. Do some of the “light” paperwork that can be knocked out pretty quickly while you have your morning coffee. Avoiding rushing during your day will put you in a better frame of mind and ensure that you aren’t up half the night trying to catch up.

Rolling with the Punches

Your journey to successful entrepreneurship is not going to be a straight line. Those plans you got up early and made may fall apart as you go. Forecasts don’t work out, deadlines don’t get met, and people let you down. Make it a habit to adapt and survive; the great ones always do.

You can be successful at work, but it starts with habits that are built in your personal life.

James Durkin, Founder at Property Source Investments

Based out of Boca Raton, Florida, James Durkin is a multitalented professional working both in real estate and in business. Through his motivation, integrity, and drive, James works tirelessly to achieve success not only for himself but for everyone he works with.

In his career in real estate, James Durkin is the Founder of Property Source Investments, which he founded in November of 2011 and where he works as a Licensed Real Estate Associate. Through his career he encompasses many roles: not only does he organize the investment funds of his clients into a diversified Real Estate portfolio, he also manages the accounts each step along the way, from acquisition to funding through closings.

As an entrepreneur, James Durkin founded Durkar Enterprises in 2013 where he's working as CEO. Through his business, James works to build up businesses - especially practices in the healthcare industry - from the ground up until they're ready to be sold.

Learn more about James Durkin and his career by visiting his website!

