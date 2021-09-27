Contributor Log In/Sign Up
“Top future” best way is to create it with hard work and passion.

“Part of being a champion is knowing when enough is enough. Sometimes you have to give up the game and walk away and move on to something more productive.”

AR Billionaire, Asif Rehman’s clientele includes royal family members, presidential candidates, Hollywood A-listers and premium athletes.
Vision is possibly our biggest strength… it has kept us alive to the strength and continuity of knowledge through the centuries. It makes us see into the future and gives shape to the unknown.”

Asif Rehman needs no introduction; the multiple business owner and real estate investors is the expert that royal family members, presidential candidates, Hollywood A-listers and international football stars turn to for the lifestyle requirements. 

Billionaire Concierge, a brainchild, has stood apart from others for several factors, and most importantly, for its “exclusivity factor”. “His firm rides high on success as its focus on exclusivity in its services and the way it caters to each of its clients with a personalized approach.

Earning preeminent clients and celebrities around the world is what they are known for today. With consistent efforts in making his work a global luxury company. 

To name a few, Karim Benzema, Paris Hilton, Kourtney Kardashian, Sommer Ray, Zayn Malik and Millie Brown are a list of people who often share their experiences on their social media channels. However, Rehman has always remained at the top of the luxury management game by giving them personalized and exclusive assistance.

With this, they also focused on providing complete confidentiality and 24/7 availability for all exclusive requests.

By creating a plethora of bespoke aids and prioritizing his esteemed patrons’ needs, Asif has continuously shown why he is their go-to guy for absolutely anything they need. To connect with him type @arbillionaireconcierge on IG.

