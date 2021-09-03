Top eLearning Trends You Must Know in 2021

Organizations all over the world are being compelled to reconsider how they do business, train, and equip their people in order to address the challenges posed by the disruption and business dynamics as COVID-19 takes hold. How are businesses planning to upskill and reskill their staff in the next year? We’ll take a look at a few important themes that will change the educational environment in the coming year and beyond.

The epidemic has posed unprecedented problems, forcing businesses to search for new ways to work, like working from home or remotely, and to prioritize virtual training. Virtual training was formerly reserved for distant workers or those scattered over many locations.

Working from home has become the standard. Working from home has been demonstrated in many studies to help people increase their productivity by several notches. While the epidemic has compelled this change, it is critical to recognize that it will become an increasing trend in the years ahead. Organizations recognize the advantages of working remotely, and in certain situations, work from home is viewed as a long-term solution rather than a survival tactic.

Let’s look at the top bespoke eLearning trends to see how they may help companies improve their training delivery techniques and increase ROI. By fulfilling the training demands of the new-age workforce, the following trends for 2021 and beyond will help revolutionize your organization and unlock its real potential:

1.Mobile Learning

Our everyday lives have grown increasingly reliant on mobility. From online video and calls to the greatest healthcare and education, smartphones have given us virtually everything we need to make our lives easier and more pleasant. According to reliable sources, the number of mobile users is going to reach 7 billion in 2021. It’s tremendous, given that the world’s population in 2019 was over 7.7 billion!

In this environment, mobile learning has exploded in popularity and is expected to continue to do so in the future years. Mobile learners are increasing at a much quicker rate as a result of the increase in mobile users and advancements in mobility solutions. Mobile learning platforms are being adopted by an increasing number of individuals nowadays. In fact, the number of mobile learners surpassed the number of desktop learners in 2019. Mobile learning has become increasingly powerful and popular among worldwide audiences due to advantages such as flexibility, performance tracking, and anytime learning.

2.Gamification

E-learning will also be a prominent trend in 2022 due to gamification, or the introduction of games into the learning environment. Gamification, often known as game-based learning, is not a new concept in the e-learning and education industries. It all started in 2018, and game-based learning has helped the e-learning sector in a variety of ways since then.

In e-learning, gamification refers to the use of games and fun elements in learning modules to make the process more helpful and pleasant for the student. Although no precise statistics exist for game-based learning, given its development and popularity, it is safe to assume that the robust gamification method will not go away very soon. Many businesses have benefited from game-based learning, which has resulted in more effective training and progress.

In addition, the incorporation of incentive systems with game-based learning has had a significant influence on the e-learning development sector. Many employees are now willing to adopt e-learning platforms in order to get greater incentives and rankings. Overall, gamification has simplified and streamlined the learning process while also benefiting the e-learning sector. As a result, this specific e-learning trend is likely to continue in the future years.

3.Social Learning

In the e-learning sector, social learning is also quite important. Another e-learning concept that has gained traction in recent years is social media learning. People who practice social learning share their learning experiences and important values on social media so that others may successfully use what they’ve learned to enhance their abilities and company operations.

With the release of COVID 19, this specific e-learning trend has acquired a lot of traction. With businesses closing and individuals being forced to stay inside, social learning has become an important way for a knowledgeable and enthusiastic person to improve their abilities. People who are knowledgeable about certain topics share their findings on social media so that others can benefit.

The concept of anywhere learning is being facilitated by social learning, which will soon become a growing trend in the e-learning industry. Colleagues learn from one another through social learning, thus learning is not restricted to a room. The eLearning movement also encourages lifelong learning and reduces the need for instructors.

4.Advanced Technology

We live in a technologically driven era, and owing to developing technology, our lives are a lot simpler now than they were a few years ago. Many disruptive technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), big data, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR), have made it much simpler for nearly all of the global market’s main businesses. The e-learning sector is another one that has benefited greatly from disruptive technology.

Although these immersive technologies are still in their early phases, learners will find it simpler to advance their tracking and learn more effectively. Furthermore, with continued developments in technologies like augmented reality and artificial intelligence, the eLearning industry is expected to reap considerable benefits.

For example, as AI advances, users will be able to acquire more customized learnings, allowing them to master the exact tactics and abilities they need to improve their knowledge. Furthermore, voice user interfaces (VUIs) will enable users to learn using voice commands rather than textual information. That’s a lot of advancement in the eLearning world!

5.Rise in User-Generated Content

One thing that has changed substantially as eLearning trends have progressed is that people have begun to create material in order to provide a more personalized touch to the learning experience. According to a study, user-generated content increased by 38% in 2017. To improve the learning process, people are actively giving more personalized material.

Today’s users rely on personalized, user-generated content, and content curation is becoming less and less important. Because user-generated content is more about sharing knowledge than it is about providing information for learners, this is true. People increasingly choose more personalized material provided by people just like them than content created by an institute’s topic specialist. As a result, in the next few years, this specific trend is likely to increase in popularity.

6.Virtual Conferencing

Virtual conferencing is another prominent eLearning idea for 2020. What this implies is that a group of people gets together and shares their knowledge. In other words, a group of people with similar learning interests forms and communicates through video conferencing. Then a single individual or a group of people explains what they’ve learned about that subject.

Video conferencing is a completely virtual procedure that does not require any physical interaction. In light of the current state of the world, that is a wonderful notion. In the last several years, virtual conferencing has acquired a lot of traction. This is due to the numerous incredible benefits it gives to both learners and the e-learning business. For example, the face-to-face learning process gave rise to the attendance idea and also made it easier to disseminate information again. Virtual conferencing, on the other hand, eliminates the issue of attendance, allowing the company to operate at peak efficiency.

The eLearning movement also addressed the issue of content publication over time by providing online content that could be used by a large number of students for an extended period of time. Many more advantages come with hosting virtual conferencing, such as a large email list, increased business awareness, collaboration with influencers, and so on. This specific e-learning trend is a game-changer and a brilliant business concept in its own right.

7.Learning Driven by Data

Data-driven learning, often known as Big Data, has completely transformed the e-learning business. You can receive all the important engagement indicators, such as views on your video, students’ involvement, assignment progress, and more, using a data-driven learning approach. Not only that, but learning analytics also provides critical information about a student’s performance.

That’s incredible, and it may assist tutors to focus on a kid who needs extra attention. Tutors may also track their pupils’ progress and determine what sort of learning approach is most acceptable to them. All of this will eventually help you with your course creation. As a result, data analytics is expected to be the next significant eLearning trend in 2021.

8.Immersive Learning

In the year 2020, the user experience saw some significant modifications. It should come as no surprise that we now live in a highly competitive environment. In such a digital age, things change quickly, whether it’s company procedures or customer expectations. As a result, the requirements and aspirations of learners in the eLearning business moved fast from instructor-led training to a more advanced self-learning platform.

According to some analysts, the emergence of sophisticated digital technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), as well as Virtual Reality (VR), and a hybrid of the two, Mixed Reality, could result in even more changes in the consumer experience in 2020. (MR). Almost all mobile learners are already using voice-based searches nowadays. As technology advances, the necessity to enter a specific term will gradually go away, leaving just voice-search as an alternative.

Furthermore, given the higher installation costs of today’s e-learning platforms, the adoption of AR/VR-based learning platforms will definitely grow in the future years. Why? This is due to the cheaper installation costs and the user’s increased flexibility. In the year 2021, there will certainly be further improvements in the eLearning trend.

9.Learning Based on Video

We know you’ve heard about it, but video content is a particular e-learning trend that has been gaining traction in the industry for some years. A user is projected to submit new e-learning video material approximately every 30-days, which is greater than the number of episodes produced by the US television business.

After witnessing such widespread adoption of video material, it is safe to predict that video-based learning will continue to be a popular trend in the next year, 2021. The trend pushed the whole e-learning business away from textual content and toward a more effective graphical learning method. This e-learning movement has gotten more attention than any other e-learning trend in history.

For example, it bridged the gap between theory and practice in the implementation of the notion. In other words, you can watch a movie on any theoretical topic you’ve read and see it in its identical functional form. Similarly, video-based learning allows for live streaming, online video assignments, expert sessions, and much more. Video-based learning is now likely to become an e-learning trend that will gain traction in the coming years due to its broad set of features.

Animated videos have been widely used for creating educational videos. They have the ability to grasp the attention of the audience while explaining complex concepts. Videos like 2d, 3d, or whiteboard animation videos are very effective for teaching or explaining any topic.

10.Microlearning

Lastly, there’s microlearning, which has been increasingly popular in recent years as an e-learning trend. Despite the fact that microlearning is a growing trend in 2020, the odds are good that it will become much more advanced and helpful in the following year, beginning in 2021. Microlearning is now defined as a short bit of sufficient knowledge on a certain subject area that seeks to teach us a new skill.

What this means is that you can learn any new ability with just a few photos, videos, or a short amount of text using microlearning. People who find learning sessions dull might use the notion of microlearning to improve their skill set, further simplifying the e-learning process. For example, you can learn through playing games, taking quizzes, or watching a movie.

Microlearning is a better technique for corporate training and evaluations since it is easier to grasp, less costly, and less time-consuming. The customized and bite-sized courses are not tough to finish, which improves your abilities over time. Microlearning is expected to grow in popularity in the future years as a result of its numerous advantages.

Conclusion

So that concludes our list of the top ten e-learning trends of 2021. To sum up, the introduction of digitization caused things to develop into better versions of themselves. Whether we’re talking about manufacturing or retail, all sectors have been transformed by disruptive technology, and the education industry is no exception!

The learning business is one example of a contemporary trend that has exploded in popularity. Many customers chose the e-learning platform because it allowed them to learn new things from professionals while staying indoors. Furthermore, with technology improvements, customers may anticipate things to become more simple. In summary, in the future years, the learning sector is projected to reach new heights.

As a result, if you work in the education sector and want to boost your brand value and profitability, investing in e-learning solutions is the best way to go. Choose a bespoke e-learning system and see the magic of enhanced teaching efficacy and simplicity in increasing your institute’s income.