Top Educational Trends - Shannon Burton

Despite being a year full of constant disruptions, 2020 gave rise to several important digital solutions developments, especially in education. Indeed, the current covid-19 pandemic has certainly changed the way individuals teach and learn. At the present moment, online schooling, hybrid learning, and the rise of apps’ usage are becoming the most prevalent trends and are certainly replacing the traditional pen and paper teaching method.

Several educators are shifting towards these trends because of the significant advantages, such as diverse learning methods, students learning at their own pace, and an improved collaborative approach. Teaching will probably continue to implement these digital solutions in the anticipated future while newer trends are being planned.

The following article presents a list of projected educational technology trends for 2021 and beyond.

Nano Learning

Nano learning is a learning solution where information is provided in bit sizes. Students are provided with information in small amounts and over short periods (typically two to five minutes) through this method. Nano learning helps students retain information and improves their productivity, ability to learn and grab their attention.

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Virtual reality and augmented reality are also new learning methods that will soon be implemented in classrooms. While virtual reality requires a headset, augmented reality can be accessed through a tablet or a smartphone. These two methods can be very beneficial for virtual careers, high-tech training, language immersion, and field trips.

Project-Based Learning

In project-based learning, students are actively engaged in projects that help them learn by doing. This method will improve their communication skills and collaboration and enhance their creativity and critical thinking.

Experiential Learning

The experiential learning method involves immersing students in real situations happening in the world—this method students with hands-on experiences that involve teamwork, decision making, and planning.

Gamification

Gamification is another new learning method that involves teaching students while they are part of a game activity. This educational method makes learning a more engaging and fun process for students. Currently, gamification is a popular teaching method for K-12 students.

    Shannon Burton, New York Educational Professional

    Dr. Shannon Burton is a High School Principal and Professor of Education with experience in business, healthcare, and Mathematics. He is a sought out educator with a vast amount of experience training future teachers throughout the state of New York.

    Dr. Shannon Burton got his educational start as a public school math teacher in Yonkers, New York. After 8 year successful years in that position, he moved into the role of Assistant Principal for Mathematics and Public relations. In addition, Dr. Burton has also served as a middle school principal in inner-city New York. In this role, Dr. Burton worked to help close the achievement gap. With his help, students graduated from 8th grade with over 9 New York State Regents Examinations completed.

    Dr. Shannon Burton has also spearheaded the opening of a new middle school which is currently under candidacy for the International Baccalaureate Program. He also serves as a visiting professor for a variety of local universities in New York. In this role, he teaches a variety of graduate and undergraduate level courses in business, mathematics, and education.

