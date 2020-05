May 16, 2020 – On my CNN Newsroom segment yesterday, I weighed in on a few key Coronavirus topics with Dr. William Schaffner and Ana Cabrera. Watch and hear us discuss a black light experiment that shows how quickly the virus can spread, the President’s decision on giving his staff the option to wear a mask or not, and “vaccine or no vaccine,” the reopening is to begin.

