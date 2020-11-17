Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Top Changes Happening in Canada’s Healthcare | Dr. Christopher Zed

The Canadian universal healthcare system is ranked the number one out of the most well-developed public health care systems in the world. This impressive top ten list includes Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. There are many reasons why Canada ranks so highly, such as the low prescription costs and the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The Canadian universal healthcare system is ranked the number one out of the most well-developed public health care systems in the world. This impressive top ten list includes Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. There are many reasons why Canada ranks so highly, such as the low prescription costs and the declaration of the Canada Health Act, which states that prescription drugs administered in Canadian hospitals are to be provided at no cost to the patient.

One of the biggest projects is the concept of a digital healthcare cloud. Here, patient information will be stored electronically for easy access by both healthcare providers and the patients themselves. People will be able to monitor their own health records, make appointment requests, get prescription refills and see test results online. Services are also going to be available to work in conjunction with these online systems. Cloud DX is a personal health station that can be delivered to a patient’s home. Vital signs can be taken and then uploaded to the cloud. This data can then be monitored remotely by physicians, caregivers, and the rest of the care team. If necessary, a doctor can arrange for a nurse to make a house call to follow-up. By omitting the need for an elderly person to expose themselves to an emergency room and doctor’s office, it also reduces their risk of infection. 

Canada’s growing network of electronic health records is leading the charge for the next steps of data analytics and data visualization. Care teams will have more information before making decisions regarding issues such as public health monitoring and preventing chronic illnesses.

The idea of health reform, including access to data analytics and statistics, as well as the desire to lower overall healthcare costs, will increase the interest in a new outcomes-based funding approach for care teams. Instead of a fee-per-service model which can be open to abuse or neglect, this new funding model would mean hitting specific performance targets and making adjustments for individual patient cases.

Technology can also make rehabilitation and palliative care easier. Pepper is Canada’s first emotionally supportive robot for sick children and is widely loved for his entertainment value. Unlike a machine, Pepper is able to provide authentic companionship because he recognizes  human emotions and can adapt accordingly. 

This article was originally published at https://drchristopherzed.org

    Dr. Christopher Zed, DDS at Bayview Lonsdale Dental

    Dr. Christopher Zed is a dental healthcare professional with more than thirty years of experience as a dentist, administrator, and father. He began his career at the University of British Columbia, where he taught younger professionals the ins and outs of the trade. He then found a position with the Vancouver General Hospital, where his expertise was useful in topics like community dental healthcare and oral cancer treatments. Today, he is a dental surgeon with Bayview Lonsdale Dental, where he continues to focus on patient healthcare, education, and information. When not in the office he is often found outside enjoying hikes, skiing, or fishing.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Future of Healthcare: “We need to fix the culture of excessive testing” with Author Albert Ho

    by Christina D. Warner, MBA
    Community//

    Susan Sweeney: “We believe engaging in value-based partnership”

    by Dr. William Seeds
    //

    5 Things We Must Do To Improve the US Healthcare System: “The US healthcare system is broken, it is inverted”, With Cameron Thompson, Managing Director of Healthcare at Acxiom & Limor Weinstein

    by Limor Weinstein, MA., LMHC., FAED

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.