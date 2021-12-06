Top Benefits of Ergonomics at Workplace

Ergonomics in the workplace is about creating environments that are designed to meet the requirements of the user. Ergonomics is about keeping the working environment comfortable for workers as well as increasing productivity and efficiency.​

It’s a difficult task to manage today’s workplace as companies must keep making adjustments to create an enjoyable and healthy workplace for their employees. It is essential to ensure that employees are able and willing to show up for work every day.​

There are specific ergonomic issues at work due to the usage of standard office equipment such as chairs, desks, computers and laptops, and phones. Employers must be aware of problems with ergonomics in their workplace and adjust the workstation of the office to accommodate the users. This will greatly improve efficiency and comfort at the workplace.

Tip 1.

Maintain an evenly distributed weight as you sit If you are spending most of your time in a desk chair, there are a few ways to increase your comfort. When you sit down, ensure that you are in a straight position in your chair, with your spine pressed against the backrest. The knees must be straight or slightly lower over the hips, with your feet supported by the floor or footrests. This helps equally distribute your weight over your hips, legs, and back to ensure that you’re not over-stressing the body’s one area and increasing the risk of straining certain muscles.

Tip 2.

Adjust your posture to decrease the chance of developing neck pain. To avoid sore necks, keep your head straight to the shoulders. If your shoulders and head are tilted forward, it is most likely to stress your ligaments and muscles that support your neck. Make sure you maintain a supportive posture by keeping your shoulders back and your head up. This posture will aid in keeping your joints in a comfortable position and decrease the likelihood of stiff back and neck.

Tip 3.

Make sure you maximize the position of your keyboard and monitor The strategic placement of your keyboard and monitor can assist in reducing poor posture, tight shoulders, and strained wrists. To avoid bent wrists while typing, you type, make sure your keyboard is set at a height that allows your elbows to be bent close to 90 degrees. Your keyboard should be placed flat or at a negative angle to ensure a balanced hand and wrist posture. The monitor should not be less than 20 inches away from your eyes and place, so the top portion of your screen is about eye level. This can help ease any tension on your neck and shoulders.

4.

Make sure you take a rest from looking at your computer. Computer workstations have complex visual requirements. The challenges can be caused by irregular lighting, reflections, excessive eye strain.” To lessen the stress or agitation caused by excessive use of your eyes while looking at the computer screen, use this “20-20-20 principle.”