Top 9 Tips into Developing a More Positive Outlook On Modern Minimalism in Life

The apocalypse of technology has already been deemed an entity of living AI, automation, and effective simulation impacting our day-to-day regimens and ritualistic routines. How we react, discover, and actively learn is crucial to compartmentalizing & coordinating through this challenging new economy of mental health. Here are my Top 9 Tips into Developing a More Positive Outlook On Modern Minimalism in Life. 1. Be mindful, considerate, and conscious of your environment. 2. Go outside. Embrace nature, clean, fresh air, and get your daily dose of sunshine (Disclaimer: Only when applicable; vitamin supplements not encouraged but suggested for persons affected from low levels of Vitamin D). 3. Practice gratitude, radical acceptance, and confidence in your dialectal behavior & actions. 4. Take photos of your journey. 5. Purge yourself of negativity, negative influences, and negative thought-loops. 6. Exercise past your personal bests; however, keep in mind: Pace Yourself According To Your Chakras. 7. Trust your intuition, intelligence, and sum of all odds & evens. Your yin & yang are defined by your orbit. 8. Enunciate the pertinence of humbling oneself into a fluid gait. 9. Carry your integrity as a torch of significance, love, and belief in God. Thank you for reading. Namaste. ~ Jack Dylan Cohen new instagram here - https://www.instagram.com/9yl6n keep up with my medium ~ https://9ylan.medium.com/

by Jack Dylan Cohen, contributed to 2021’s archive. © Thrive Global

“A Glimpse Into The Modern, Minimalist Monk Mindset” (“Cohen, Jack”; Creative Commons, 2021)

    Jack Dylan Cohen, PR Consultant, Sound Engineer, Content Creator at Independent

