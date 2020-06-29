Top 9 Fun Slack Apps to Build Remote Team Culture

The life of remote teams isn’t easy. How can you get to know everyone on your team and stay in touch when you don’t see them every day?

In this article, you’ll find 9 Slack apps and bots for remote teams to help with team building.

1. Donut

It’s challenging to know your team members while you are working remotely. But Donut slack app makes it easier for remote teams.

Donut introduces people who don’t know each other well on teams of all sizes via direct messages and encourages them to meet virtually for a variety of programs: virtual coffee meetups, remote team lunches, daily donut meetings, and cross-department introductions.

2. Trivia

Trivia is the new way to connect with your remote team while playing exciting quizzes on Slack and Microsoft Teams! Get summarised results at the end of every Trivia quiz and find your very own Quizzard!

3. Disco

Disco helps you to recognize your remote team’s contributions without having to walk into their office. This app allows you to give praise and recognition for the accomplishments of a team member within Slack. Points are awarded to that person, and the Slack bot keeps track of who accumulates the most points and displays it in a leaderboard.

4. Dash

Dash is a way to quickly gather people across Slack into a new temporary and time-boxed channel to get work done. It works just like a regular Slack channel, but the deadline keeps the topic focused and goal-oriented. Just use the /dash command to create a new channel with the team members you’d like to invite.

5. Giphy

Giphy app allows you to search from the world’s largest library of animated GIFs, making it easy to find and share them on Slack. Want to display a cat gif? Just typing “/giphy cats” will display a cat GIF in your channel.

6. HeyTaco!

HeyTaco lets you recognize a team member by giving them tacos when they accomplish something great! Then, that teammate can redeem their tacos for custom rewards. It sparks conversations and builds stronger relationships with its fun and unique kindness currency…tacos!

7. Max

Max is a fun, modern AI Assistant for workplace culture. He addresses employee retention and performance. He predicts actions that will motivate people to engage and perform their best, and offers to initiate those actions for you – like smart group discussions, 360-degree feedback, mentoring, and recognition, among others.

8. Vibe

Vibe uses powerful, intuitive technology and simple workflows to let teams innovate, ideate, and collaborate like never before.

9. PigeonBot

PigeonBot lets you send emails to your teammates from Slack using the /email command. It’s for discussing the things that can wait so your team stays focused on what can’t wait.