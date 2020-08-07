Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Top 7 Ways to Stay Healthy

Health is wealth.Despite the huge benefit of staying healthy, you get so trapped in a bid to make more money and live the life you want.But, you can make more money and live the life you want when you are in good health.Here are seven of the most important, easiest, and effective ways that you […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Health and Fitness

Health is wealth.
Despite the huge benefit of staying healthy, you get so trapped in a bid to make more money and live the life you want.
But, you can make more money and live the life you want when you are in good health.
Here are seven of the most important, easiest, and effective ways that you can stay healthy.

1. Eat Healthy and Balanced Diet

A healthy and balanced diet requires eating food rich in the six classes of food in the right proportion and at the right time.
By eating healthy, you avoid foods with high amounts of salt and sugar.
Likewise, avoiding unhealthy and heavily processed foods helps in maintaining good health status. Processed foods refer to any food that has been changed in a way before consumption.
However, not all processed foods are bad. Foods that have been minimally altered can be part of a healthy diet.

2. Get Enough Sleep

According to the Sleep Foundation, a teenager should sleep for about 8-10 hours daily, while adults should get 7-9 hours.
Having enough sleep allows your body to rest, reduces stress, improves your memory, and prepares you for more tasks.
Avoid coffee, phone during bedtime, energy drinks, and brain stimulants that could keep you from getting enough sleep.

3. Exercise Regularly

Physical exercise is another fantastic way to stay healthy. It helps your body, mind, and provide various other benefits.
These benefits include weight control, reduce risk of heart disease, manage blood sugar, improve mental health and mood, and strengthen bones and muscles.
It would help if you practiced physical exercise at least three to four times a week. With each session lasting for about thirty minutes.
To exercise, choose activities you like and feel comfortable and not injure yourself in the process.

4. Maintain a High Level of Personal Hygiene

Good personal hygiene provides you with better health.
It helps eliminate any opportunistic pathogens lying around the surface of your skin, hair, and mouth.
The simple act of brushing your teeth twice a day, washing your body, and wearing clean clothes and washing your hands regularly helps prevent illness and infection from bacteria or viruses.

5. Reduce Alcohol and Drug Intake

A high intake of alcohol and drug is dangerous to the human body.
A study of 600,000 people found that higher alcohol consumption is associated with a higher rate of stroke, fatal aneurysms, heart failure, and death.
Reducing your alcohol and drug intake would greatly improve your health. Its avoidance would transform you into an absolute being.

6. Balance Your Professional and Personal Life

It would be best if you struck a balance between your professional and personal life.
Your professional life shouldn’t affect your personal life and vice-versa.
If you find out one is affecting the other, you should reconcile and strike a balance.
It would help if you found what works best for you as the approach varies from one individual to another.

7. Manage Stress

Unmanaged stress and depression could manifest and result in physical illnesses.
Learning how to manage stress helps in boosting your physical and mental health.
Find the cause of your stress and way of dealing with it.
In other to deal with your stress, meditate, take up yoga, book a massage appointment, or seek professional help towards alleviating stress.

Conclusion

In the words of Anne Wilson Schaef, “Good health is not something we can buy. Yet, it can be an extremely valuable savings account.
Good health can be attained by eating a balanced diet, getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, maintaining good hygiene, reducing alcohol and drug intake, balancing professional and personal life, and managing stress.

Saheed Salami, Freelance Writer at HFW

I’m Saheed Salami, a freelance writer with an interest in the health and at-home fitness industry and experience creating exceptional content.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

6 Best Apps to Manage Your Health

by Parul Agrawal
10 Things To Follow To Stay Healthy at Every Age
Community//

10 Simple Tips to Maintain Your Health

by Maxime
Stop stressing about being healthy
Community//

How to Stop Stressing About Being Healthy

by Tracy Shaw

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.